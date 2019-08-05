DENHAM SPRINGS - Five months after the first meeting, its time for the citizens of the city and surrounding areas to get an update, ask new questions, and provide further feedback.
Gresham Smith (GS), a planning, architecture, and engineering firm from Baton Rouge and the lead consultant for Denham Springs on the project, collected the data from the first bicycle-pedestrian meeting in March, and compared it with several related plans, projects, and studies.
Those plans were divided into local, regional, and state-level categories, and were listed as:
LOCAL
- Denham Strong Initiative
- Envision Livingston Master Plan
REGIONAL
- MOVE2042 Long Range Transportation Plan
- Transportation Improvement Program
- Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC) Non-Motorized Transportation Plan
STATE
- Louisiana State Wide Transportation Plan
- Louisiana State Wide Bicycle and Transportation Master Plan
- Complete Streets Work Group
- Long Range Bicycle Map State Wide
These plans are used for several reasons, in most cases to identify potential funding sources in the future. Denham Springs received $50,000 from CRPC to begin funding for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, for instance.
Gresham - Smith memo 6122.51 KBDownload PDF file
Two pieces of those puzzles were given special emphasis in the report, however. First was the 'MOVE2042' initiative, which is a Department of Transportation and Development project to enhance state highways to accommodate more bicycle traffic.
Therefore, the study focuses on four areas, all state highways, which were marked by Denham Springs citizens at the first meeting:
- Range Avenue at Cockerham Road, to I-12
- Pete's Highway at Hatchell Lane, to Cockerham Road
- River Road at Range Avenue, to Florida Boulevard
- Florida Boulevard from parish line, to Juban Road
These four areas were mentioned twice in the study provided by Gresham Smith, especially for future development as they connect many of the residential areas in Denham Springs with commercial corridors.
However, in relation to the second important study - the Long Range Bicycle Plan State Wide - only two projects received 'average' or better ranking for their Bike Level of Suitability (Scores) - Florida Boulevard and River Road.
Pete's Highway, Range Avenue, and Centerville were all high demand areas, but received low BLOS scores.
BLOS scores are provided by a state wide mapping system that develops a cross section between numbers such as population density in the area; traffic counts; road health; and past biking accidents. The data is then input into a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) map and distributed for use via a database.
The report did not indicate if low BLOS scores would affect project availability, or viability, just that those three projects had low marks.
Gresham Smith's report indicated that Bass Pro Boulevard, River Road, and Pete's Highway would be 'Shared-Use Paths' or contain 'Side paths.'
Centerville, Cockerham, and Range Avenue South (through the Antique District) would have a 'Bike Lane' or 'Paved Shoulder.'
Range Avenue North (from Vincent Road) and Florida Boulevard would have a completely separated bike lane.
Designated connector streets between those roads would be 'bike boulevards' and contain sidewalks large enough for pedestrian and bike traffic.
The Pedestrian Plan would add sidewalks to a large cross section of streets, including:
- Bass Pro Boulevard
- River Road
- Rushing Road
- Centerville Street
- Pete's Highway
- Hatchell Lane
- Florida Boulevard
- Tate Road
- Edgewood Boulevard
- Veteran's Bouelvard
- Benton Lane
- Mattie Street
- Oak Street
- Jackson Street
- Julia Street
