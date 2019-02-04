WALKER – Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a Walker man in reference to a domestic incident Jan. 16 in Walker, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Detectives are trying to locate Jason L. Arvel, 29, said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
The charges against Arvel include: convicted felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuse, false imprisonment and damage to property, Steele said.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives would like to locate Arvel, she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
