In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 1-3.
In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.
Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case. Also, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.
In Louisiana a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 and is a joint program involving the LDWF/LED, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard. More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.
Below are the people who were arrested during Operation Dry Water.
Johnny W. Calton V, 29, of Grayson, on the Ouachita River in Caldwell Parish
Cody Overland, 28, of Independence, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish
Brett D. Fitch, 38, of Cecilia, on the Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish
Eric Holley, 40, of Minden, on Lake Claiborne in Claiborne Parish
Justin Kelley, 28, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish
Robert W. Leblanc, 37, of Ragley, on Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish
Brad Monistere, 52, of Ponchatoula, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish
David Barrilleaux, 35, of Metairie, on Lake Pontchartrain in Jefferson Parish
Blaize M. Weatherford, 28, of Erwinville, on the False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
Robbie LaFosse, 49, of Lake Charles, in the Calcasieu River Ship Channel in Calcasieu Parish
Dwayne Giroir, 27, of Pierre Part, in Bayou Magazille in St. Martin Parish
Brian Frederick, 62, of Carencro, on the Intracoastal Waterway in Vermilion Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.