Two Livingston Parish employees were recognized for being named finalists for the state’s inaugural School Health Service Provider of the Year award.
Allison Richardson, a speech-language pathologist, and Dawn Sonnier, an occupational therapist, were among four finalists who were singled out during a recent BESE meeting in Baton Rouge.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system posted photos of Richardson and Sonnier following their recognition via its social media platforms.
In a statement, the Louisiana Department of Education said the award “recognizes and celebrates the state’s most exceptional school health providers” who are “supporting and expanding superior school health services throughout Louisiana.”
Providers were selected based on expertise in their fields, advocacy for student health, and commitment to both professional growth and the growth of school health programs within their school systems and communities.
“School health service providers play a crucial role in children’s lives,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley in a statement. “The Department is proud to honor these professionals and raise awareness of their immense contributions.”
Nominations were accepted on behalf of the following school employees and contractors: occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech-language pathologists, audiologists, nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed practical nurses, personal care service providers, and behavioral health providers (LCSWs, LMSWs, LPCs, psychologists).
The other two finalists were Camelita Alexander, a licensed professional counselor in Bossier Parish, and Beauregard Parish health service professional Andrea Ferguson, who won the inaugural award.
