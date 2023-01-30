Two candidates will square off in a special election in March to determine who will represent District 5 on the Livingston Parish Council for the rest of the year.
Adam Cutrer and Erin Sandefur will vie for the council seat that covers the southern portion of Denham Springs in a special election on Saturday, March 25. Early voting will run March 11-18, excluding Sunday.
The special election resulted from the recent resignation of Bubba Harris, a long-time public official who stepped down in November due to health issues. Harris appointed Sandefur to replace him until the special election.
The winner of the March election will represent District 5 through 2023. In October, candidates will vie for the next four-year cycle, which begins in January 2024.
Since taking office late last year, Sandefur, who was sworn in by Attorney General Jeff Landry, has been open about her intentions to run in March’s special election and again in October. She reiterated that message in a phone interview with The News, saying she wants to “dig deeper” into the problems her district faces.
“What I have learned in the short time that I’ve been on the council is what our needs are in District 5,” she said, pointing to issues such as drainage and infrastructure.
A former business owner who ran a popular children’s clothing label before becoming a stay-at-home mother, Sandefur’s interest in politics was sparked in 2012 when she spoke against the implementation of Common Core at the State Capitol. After moving to Denham Springs, Sandefur said she began following the work of the local government bodies, including the parish council.
Sandefur, a Republican, was a constant speaker at council meetings in the year before her District 5 appointment, voicing her opposition to a wave of new developments. Two of those developments — Sweetwater and Deer Run — are being built in District 5, where issues such as traffic and drainage have worsened amid the steady influx of people and homes.
Sandefur currently serves on the parish council’s ordinance and finance committees. Earlier this month, she resigned from her seat on the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control.
Sandefur said she remains focused on fixing drainage issues, preserving wetlands and waterways, and improving infrastructure. Though she has been outspoken against the new developments coming to her district, Sandefur said she is “not anti-development” but that she wants to promote “development with a strategy and vision.”
“We just can’t take anymore until we get the infrastructure in place,” she said. “Those are the deep needs right now. That’s what the people are telling me.”
Sandefur’s opponent said he wants to tackle some of the same issues.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Cutrer served in the military from 2004-09 with two deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, according to his campaign website.
A licensed FAA Air Traffic Controller and entrepreneur, Cutrer is the owner of three businesses based in District 5: Safe Guard Maintenance, Valen Surveillance and Security, and LA Pro.
Cutrer, also a Republican, told The News he first got involved with public service following the August 2016 flood, when he witnessed “what this community did for itself when it had nothing.”
“People who had nothing were doing everything to help people, people they never met in their life,” said Cutrer, a graduate of Live Oak High. “For me, that was the moment I changed and went from being a member of the community to wanting to be a leader.”
Cutrer said he has been interested in running for public office “for some time” but only recently decided to go for it after he was able to hire more people at his businesses to “free myself up.”
On his website, Cutrer said his priorities are improving drainage, the economy, and infrastructure. Litter is another issue Cutrer said he wants to address on the council, though he has done his part to tackle it as a business owner: Through LA Pro, Cutrer said he picks up around 500 cubic yards of litter and debris every year.
Cutrer also said he is “pro zoning” and against the massive developments coming to his district, adding that he wants to “slow the wave of building” by implementing “stronger ordinances.”
“I hope to bring common sense business principles to the council,” he said.
Like Sandefur, Cutrer intends to run for the District 5 seat again in October, saying he wants to represent the area “for years to come.”
