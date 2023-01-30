District 5 race

From left, pictured are Erin Sandefur and Adam Cutrer, two candidates who will vie for the District 5 seat on the Livingston Parish Council in a special election on March 25, 2023. The winner will represent the district for the rest of the year.

 Photos submitted

Two candidates will square off in a special election in March to determine who will represent District 5 on the Livingston Parish Council for the rest of the year.

Adam Cutrer and Erin Sandefur will vie for the council seat that covers the southern portion of Denham Springs in a special election on Saturday, March 25. Early voting will run March 11-18, excluding Sunday.

