LIVINGSTON -- There was no argument or words exchanged, but when Michael Neufeld walked toward Martin Morgan, Morgan shot Neufeld in the face.
That led to the bizarre sequence of events where Duane Bissell cut Neufeld’s throat, then cut his body into nine parts, which were packed into three barrels.
Six witnesses presented by Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy painted that picture of what happened sometime after midnight on July 1, 2018, in a garage called a “man cave” at a home on Evelyn Drive in Denham Springs.
That testimony on Wednesday in 21st Judicial District Court opened the trial of Morgan on counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence in the death of Neufeld, 26.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Duane Bissell also was scheduled to be tried on the same charges, but the trials were separated Monday.
Cheyenne Smith, 19, who was Morgan’s girlfriend in July 2018, testified she saw him shoot Neufeld when he “buckwalked” toward Morgan.
Smith demonstrated what she meant before the jury by raising her arms up and down. She said she could not tell if Neufeld was reaching for anything at the time he was shot.
Answering Murphy’s questions, Smith said there was no argument between the two men and they never spoke to each other before the shooting.
The testimony of Livingston Parish and Ascension Parish investigators about what they learned in interviewing witnesses mirrored Murphy’s opening statement.
Nancy Logarbo called Sage Palermo to pick up her and Bissell in Hammond, Murphy said.
Palermo and Neufeld drove to Hammond and was going to bring them to Baton Rouge to buy drugs, he said.
The four stopped at the home on Evelyn Drive to see Robert Taylor, who lived there.
Taylor let them into the “man cave,” where four other people were, including Morgan, who had two handguns.
“Morgan was acting crazy,” Murphy said, having been up for two or three days on drugs.
When Neufeld walked toward Morgan, he was shot in the face with a 9 mm handgun.
“People are going crazy,” the prosecutor said with Neufeld on the floor.
Bissell then stood up and said, “I’ll take care of this,” and cut Neufeld’s throat, he said.
Bissell got a kiddie pool and cut up Neufeld. After the body parts were packed into three blue barrels, Taylor took them to a location off Hood Road near Walker.
Dr. Jimmy Smith, a forensic pathologist, testified he did the autopsy on Neufeld and listed the cause of death as “trauma.” The trauma was caused by the gunshot to the face, which broke Neufeld’s jaw, and having his throat cut, Smith said.
Under cross-examination by the defense, the doctor said Neufeld would have only lived a few minutes after being shot even if he had not suffered the “sharp force injuries” from a knife.
Smith walked the jury through 28 photos taken at the autopsy that showed the nine body parts, where the cuts were made to dismember Neufeld and the gunshot wound to the jaw.
The bullet was not recovered, Smith said, but a second gunshot to the leg broke the femur but left the bullet in the leg.
Other witnesses who testified were:
• Carmen Neufeld, mother of Michael Neufeld. She testified that her son borrowed her Jeep Cherokee and left with Palermo.
She said she never saw her son again and filed a missing person report with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
• Detective Jake Garcia, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. He testified he took the missing person report from Carmen Neufeld.
He later learned that Palermo had said he witnessed a murder in Livingston Parish. With Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Beatty, he recorded a statement from Palermo.
The pair took Palermo to Denham Springs, where he pointed out the location of the murder.
• Detective Jeff Beatty, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Beatty testified he was contacted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office about a missing person that might have been murdered.
He said he questioned Palermo and Palermo identified two men in separate lineups – Morgan, as the man who shot Neufeld, and Bissell, as the man who cut up Neufeld’s body.
• Erin Landry, forensic scientist with the State Police Crime Lab. She testified her lab processed the garage for signs of a murder.
Blood drops were found on a pool table, on some billiard balls and on the floor, she said.
The blood on the pool table came from Neufeld, but the drops on the floor could not be matched to Neufeld or 10 other people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.