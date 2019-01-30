DENHAM SPRINGS – A concept in the making for more than five years came to fruition with a popular dining chain’s new location at Juban Crossing.
Zea Rotisserie and Bar greeted a large crowd of hungry patrons anxious to try the variety of signature items that include rotisserie meats, roasted corn grits, Thai ribs and a list of mouthwatering appetizers, including the hummus and pita bread.
The Denham Springs location, the 10th for the New Orleans-based chain, serves as a prototype for the full “refresh” of the classic brand, with a new building design, expanded bar, contemporary fixtures and covered patio seating.
The restaurant includes a 6,000-square-foot interior area and a 1,500-square-foot patio dining space.
“We want this to be as good a dining experience as our patrons can find,” said Frank Langenbacker, senior vice president in charge of purchasing and concept development. “This location puts us on the map.”
The eatery was set to open at 4 p.m. on its first day in business, but a long line of eager patrons prompted management to open the doors 15 minutes early.
Although a newcomer into the Livingston Parish market, Zea is no stranger to south Louisiana.
Zea is the brainchild of Hans Limburg, Gary Darling and Greg Reggio, collectively known as “The Taste Buds.” The first Zea location opened in Harahan in June 1997 and grew throughout the Greater New Orleans area with locations in Covington and Slidell as well as Lafayette and Baton Rouge.
The indoor area includes a spacious bar and a vast dining area highlighted by a glass fireplace, which adds to the ambience.
“We were looking to create an atmosphere where people would love to gather,” Langenbacker said.
He also believes the restaurant is the perfect fit for Denham Springs.
“This is a growing area, and we want to grow with it,” Langenbacker said. “We believe Denham Springs is ready for something like this.”
The bar includes a large selection of wine, beer and other alcoholic beverages, along with a selection of frozen drinks.
Zea has a seating capacity of 200 inside and another 60 outside on the patio area, which is open year-round.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Reservations are now being accepted for Valentine’s Day dining.
