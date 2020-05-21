Dr. Lorris G. Cockerham, age 84, died in Little Rock, AR, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Dr. Cockerham was born in Denham Springs, LA, on Sept. 27, 1935, to Warren Conrad Cockerham and Leda Frances Scivicque Cockerham and was called to heaven after a lengthy illness. He married Patricia Stagg Cockerham on Aug. 16, 1957. Dr. Cockerham graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1953. He received his B.A. degree in Biology and Chemistry from Louisiana College, Pineville, LA, in 1957 and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Physiology and Toxicology from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, in 1973 and 1979, respectively. He served as Assistant Professor at the United States Air Force Academy, Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Uniformed Services School of Health Sciences (Bethesda, MD), and Associate Professor at the School of Medicine and College of Pharmacy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (Little Rock, AR). Dr. Cockerham is the author of more than 50 national and international publications and the author or co-author of 16 books. In 1989, he was selected as a Distinguished Alumnus of Louisiana College. He spent much of his retirement years researching the genealogy of the Cockerham, Stagg and Scivicque families, including publishing six volumes on the Cockerham family. Dr. Cockerham, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and veteran of 254 combat missions in Southeast Asia, served as Chief of the General Physiology Division, Physiology Department, Armed Forces Radiobiology Research Institute (Bethesda, MD) and as Program Manager, Advanced Bioenvironmental Research, Air Force Office of Scientific Research (Washington, DC). His military awards and decorations include two Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Airman’s Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medals, twelve Air Medals and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. Dr. Cockerham is preceded in death by his parents and youngest son Joseph Cockerham. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, sons Dr. Michael Cockerham and wife Lenette of Shreveport, LA, Richard Cockerham and wife Leslie of League City, TX, and daughter Ann Elizabeth Cockerham of Austin, TX. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at Greenwood Memorial Park in Pineville, LA, on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home. Officiating will be Dr. Mark Fenn, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church, West Monroe, LA with music provided by Ann Fenn. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and healthcare staff at Baptist Health, Little Rock, AR, and the staff and administration at the Hero’s Home at Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock. Dr. Cockerham was an avid supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project if you would like to donate in his memory. Wounded Warrior Project: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/Lt--Col---Ret--Lorris-G--Cockerham-Memorial. P.O. Box 758517; Topeka, KS, 66675. 877-832-6997. www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
