Eunice Avants Netterville, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond at the age of 68. She was the First Lady at the Pentecostals of Watson and a retired employee of Livingston Parish Schools. Visitation will be at First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs, on Thursday, March 7, from 5-9 p.m. and will resume on Friday, March 8, at 9 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be conducted by Rev. Kenneth Stewart. Burial will be at South Union Cemetery in Baywood. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Johnny A. Netterville; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and James Payton; son, Jesse Ball; sisters, Betty Hood, Linda and Dennis Hodge; brother, Willie Thad (Butch) Avants Jr.; grandchildren, Weston and wife Katelyn Payton, Trace Payton, and Olivia Ball; and great-grandchildren, Brantley, Avery, Kye, and Braxton. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Thad (W.T.) Avants; mother, Annie Mae Avants; brother, Charles Thomas Avants; son, Daniel Joseph Netterville; and daughter, Angela Celest Ball. Pallbearers will be James Payton, Jesse Ball, Weston Payton, Trace Payton, Austin Prepotente, Glenn Freeman; honorary pallbearer will be Randy Netterville. Special thanks to her nieces Amber Prepotente and Mary Freeman. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

