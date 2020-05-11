Fred H. Crotwell, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born on April 25, 1928. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired carpenter by trade and enjoyed turkey hunting. He is survived by his sister, Robbie C. Hill; nephews Robby Ray (Sondra) Hill and Terry Crotwell; nieces Sherri (Ronnie) Palmer; Roni (Charles) O’Neal; and Cathy Crotwell; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Margarette Joyce Crotwell; parents William Edgar and Lavinia Sutcliffe Crotwell; brothers Kaley C., D.C. and W.E. Crotwell, Jr. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Golden Age Nursing Home for their care of our loved one. A private graveside will be held at Felder Cemetery with Rev. Mark Carroll officiating. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.