Kevin Barbier, 44, of Watson, Louisiana, was called to be with his Heavenly Father on April 27, 2020. A private service will be held for immediate family at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. A celebration of his life will be held on July 11, 2020. More information regarding the celebration will be sent out at a later date. To uphold Kevin’s wishes, he will be cremated and have his ashes spread by his family. Kevin was the only son to Ken and Nancy Barbier of Carencro, LA, born July 11, 1975. As the third of four children, Kevin always protected his family and sisters, Lori, Melanie and Bonnie. After meeting his future wife, Shera Rene’ Mondy, in high school, they married in 1999 and went on to have three beautiful children: a daughter, Kara, and twin sons, Zakery and Ian. Kevin also selflessly filled the role of “father” to his two nieces, Kasi and Abby, though many called on him for guidance and advice. His family was his most treasured possession awarding him coveted titles of son, husband, father, Godfather, Uncle and Pop. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and in-laws. Kevin enjoyed hosting his family and friends and was never too busy to boil crawfish, grill steaks, or cook gumbo for anyone there. He loved playing card games, playing the guitar, singing and dancing with his daughters, hunting with Zak, working out with Ian, and snuggling with the newest member of his family, grand-goddaughter Myla. Kevin was a faithful husband and loving father dedicating his life to serving others. He will be greatly missed by all those lucky enough to have known his love and kindness. Although we are mourning the physical loss of a great man on Earth, we are comforted to know that he is rejoicing in Heaven with our Savior. Personal condolences may be sent to the Barbier family at PO Box 552 Denham Springs, LA, 70726. Please sign the online guestbook at www.seaelefuneral.com.
