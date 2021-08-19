Peggy Sue Mikell

Peggy Sue Mikell

Peggy Sue Mikell, born November 4, 1967, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs. Peggy passed away at her home August 17, 2021, at the age of 53, after a 5-year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Robert Louis Mikell, Sr., and Elizabeth Mikell; maternal grandparents Justin Joseph Thomassie and Rita Duplessie. Her father was Robert Louis Mikell, Jr., and Peggy’s former husband was Robert Ballard. Peggy is survived by her mother, Irma Mikell; three siblings, Leeann Rogers, Juanita McCall, and Richard Louis Mikell. Also survived by in-laws Robert Rogers, James McCall, Daniel Long and Lacey Mikell. Peggy had five children, Justin Mikell, Kera Mikell, Katie Mikell, Julliette Mikell, and Eric Mikell; and four Grandchildren, Alexis, Tanner, Ellie and Damen. Her wishes were to be cremated. Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date on family property in Liberty, Mississippi. Special thanks of love and gratitude to Kera Maria-Louise Mikell for providing end of life support for Peggy’s wish to pass at home. Visitation (with food) and service will be Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visitation will run from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Services start at 6:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.