Peggy Sue Mikell, born November 4, 1967, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Denham Springs. Peggy passed away at her home August 17, 2021, at the age of 53, after a 5-year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Robert Louis Mikell, Sr., and Elizabeth Mikell; maternal grandparents Justin Joseph Thomassie and Rita Duplessie. Her father was Robert Louis Mikell, Jr., and Peggy’s former husband was Robert Ballard. Peggy is survived by her mother, Irma Mikell; three siblings, Leeann Rogers, Juanita McCall, and Richard Louis Mikell. Also survived by in-laws Robert Rogers, James McCall, Daniel Long and Lacey Mikell. Peggy had five children, Justin Mikell, Kera Mikell, Katie Mikell, Julliette Mikell, and Eric Mikell; and four Grandchildren, Alexis, Tanner, Ellie and Damen. Her wishes were to be cremated. Her Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date on family property in Liberty, Mississippi. Special thanks of love and gratitude to Kera Maria-Louise Mikell for providing end of life support for Peggy’s wish to pass at home. Visitation (with food) and service will be Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visitation will run from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Services start at 6:30 p.m.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
