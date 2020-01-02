Roxanne Hoffman, 63, received her heavenly reward on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in her home in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Born Oct. 7, 1956, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, daughter of Roland and Mary (Horvath) Ruscitti. In 1974 she graduated from Belle Vernon High School. Roxanne met Timothy Hoffman in 1972. They were married at Concord United Methodist Church on Jan. 25, 1975, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania. Together, Timothy and Roxanne raised their three children: Steven, Eric, and Stephanie in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, where they lived together for 27 years. In July of 2003, they relocated to Denham Springs, Louisiana. Roxanne, a devout wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, would tell you that the most important title she held however, was follower of Jesus. She lived her life with compassion and conviction even through her chronic pain, which lasted nearly 20 years. Roxanne enjoyed vacationing with her kids, cruising with her husband, and laying on the beach. Roxanne is survived by her husband, Timothy of Denham Springs,Louisiana; her three children, Steven and Rachel Hoffman of Fayette City, Pennsylvania, Eric and Elizabeth Hoffman of Nixa, Missouri, Stephanie and Phillip Lint of Denham Springs, Louisiana; her grandchildren; Taylor (24), Matthew (19), Joshua (19), Abby (17), Madison (17), Emma (13), and Hannah (12). Also surviving is her father, Roland Ruscitti of Plymouth, Michigan; father and mother-In-law, Ray and Patricia Hoffman of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; sister and brother-in-law, Desiree and Robert Breauninger of Land O Lakes, Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and John Marasco of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Kevin Spala of Plymouth, Michigan; brother, Frank Ruscitti of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Kim Hoffman of Washington; sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Ray Zelina of Uniontown, Pennsylvania. In addition, she leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ruscitti, and sister and brother-in-law, Denise and David Pickens of Lamartine, Pennsylvania. The family has entrusted Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs with the arrangements. Visitation will be scheduled for Jan. 4, 2020, at 9 a.m. with a memorial service following at 10 a.m. at Revival Temple Church, located at 28521 Walker South Road, Walker, LA 70785. A reception will follow at the church. Rev. Eric Hoffman will officiate the service. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
