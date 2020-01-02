Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.