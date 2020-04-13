Sidney Leroy Achord, 40, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Baton Rouge. He worked for Local 198 and was a graduate of Live Oak High School, Class of 1996. He is survived by his partner in love and life Melanie Chambliss; sons, Tate Willis Achord and Tyler Chambliss; daughter, Sydney Faith Achord; parents, Willis “Bubba” Achord and Bambi Benton Achord; best friend and aunt, Cindy Achord; brother, Justin Achord and Paiton; niece, Avery Achord; nephew, Austin Achord. He was preceded in death by his son Dylan Achord. He is also survived by his extended family: Megan Wren, Brittan Chambliss, Brayden and Angel. Sidney will be dearly missed by his many loving uncles and aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Joe & Mary Mayberry, paternal grandfather, Sidney L Achord, and maternal grandparents Cecil and Shirley Benton. Sidney loved LSU Football, Belle River camp and fishing, his Mama’s Christmas gumbo and snuggles from his little buddy Tate. Due to current circumstances the family will have a private service. The family would like to thank Sidney’s good friend “Preacher” for conducting the service. Please sign the online guestbook at http://www.sealefuneral.com The funeral will be live streamed on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. The link will be at the bottom of his obituary at Sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Meals to You’ deliveries to Livingston Parish have started, Child Nutrition supervisor says
- Watson woman spreads message of hope with Easter-themed driveway chalk art
- ‘They won’t go back to campuses’ | Governor expects schools to be closed for remainder of academic year but adds ‘education will continue’
- Don’t feel like cooking on Easter? Check out these restaurants that will be open
- Governor says that mitigation and social distancing could last "a while," including summer and fall
- Former LSU Golden Girls designer makes masks, gowns for healthcare workers
- Governor issues warning for Easter weekend, "we control how far this goes"
- Walk-On's at Juban Crossing offering curbside mimosa packages... and toilet paper
- Livingston Parish reports two more COVID-19 related deaths, brings local death toll to three
- Carter’s Supermarket asks families to send one customer per trip amid novel coronavirus
Videos
Audio
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 9, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 7, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 8, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 3, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 13, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 10, 2020!
- Five Star Printing creates barriers for hospital workers
- AUDIO | School administrators discuss differences between flood and coronavirus, how to move forward
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - April 6, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - March 23, 2020!
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Commented
- Harvard professor explains importance social distancing, 'flattening the curve' (5)
- Governor says 'Emergency Alert' system will be used to update residents on COVID-19 (2)
- Unemployment claims spike to 119,000, 3,066 claims from Livingston Parish, workforce commission says (1)
- SOFTBALL | Lady Jackets experience their share of growing pains in suspended season (1)
- ‘First the flood, now this’ | Livingston Parish Class of 2020 starts, ends high school in ‘unimaginable’ circumstances with Great Flood, coronavirus (1)
- Livingston Parish Library to close all facilities beginning March 21 (1)
- Louisiana groups say some anti-coronavirus measures raise civil rights, public health concerns (1)
- Ward 2 Marshal Joe Shumate in hospital care for coronavirus (1)
- "Major Disaster Declaration" sought by Gov. Edwards as key medical resources are overwhelmed (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR | We remain Denham Strong! (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14Free
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 14
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15
-
Apr 15Free
-
Apr 15Free
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.