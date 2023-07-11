How was your spring tomato harvest? Boom or bust? Whichever is the case, there is hope for a second crop.
Thankfully, the long, warm growing season in Louisiana allows us to plant a second crop of our warm season vegetables for a fall harvest.
I know it seems a little early — and hot — to be thinking about fall gardening, but July to early August is prime time to start new tomato plants from seeds for harvesting fall tomatoes. Seeds should be started now for transplants to be ready for planting in the garden by mid to late August.
Gardeners face two consistent issues with growing fall tomatoes: heat and dry weather. Of course, it seems like dry weather has been an ongoing issue since spring. However, there are good cultural practices you can follow to improve your fall harvest.
When selecting tomato varieties for the fall garden, look for high heat set varieties. Most tomatoes will shut down fruit production when daytime temperatures get over 85 and nighttime temperatures get over 70 degrees. I don’t know about you, but where I live in Livingston Parish, it’s not uncommon to have 90-degree days into October. Heat set tomato varieties can tolerate higher temperatures and therefore set fruit when daytime temperatures are up in the 90s. However, even these will shut down production during 100-degree days.
There are several heat set tomato varieties which perform well in Louisiana. Look for seeds of Florida 91 Hybrid, Phoenix, Solar Fire Hybrid, Sun Chaser, Sun Leaper, Solar Set, Sunmaster, and Bella Rosa. Planting these varieties will give you a better chance for fall tomatoes if high temperatures persist into October.
Consistent moisture is one of the biggest issues with growing quality tomatoes. Even soil moisture reduces blossom end rot and fruit cracking. Since fall is typically one of the drier periods of the year for us, it is important to consider irrigation. Use of a drip irrigation system or a drip hose for watering will help provide even moisture to the root zone and reduce excess leaf wetness which can increase the likelihood of foliar diseases.
Watch out for foliar diseases on fall tomatoes. Sun scalds on the fruit can be an issue if plants lose leaves because of disease.
Tomato plants do need a minimum of 6 hours of full sun per day, but it is better if this can be morning sun instead of afternoon sun. Morning sun, particularly during the late summer, is less stressful for the plants.
Mulching around the plants will help keep soil evenly moist and suppress weed growth. If you prefer to grow your plants on plastic mulch, using white or silver plastic mulch will help keep plants cooler. This also helps reduce feeding from aphids and thrips as they have difficulty seeing the plants because of the reflective nature of the mulch.
Planting location is important. Reduce the chance of carrying over diseases from your spring crop by rotating your fall tomatoes to a different location. Ideally, you should not plant in an area where you have grown tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, or eggplants within the past 2-3 years. This will help reduce the chances for soilborne diseases to carryover from crop to crop.
Now is a great time to try again if you were less than impressed by your spring tomatoes. Following a few good cultural practices along with selecting heat set tomatoes varieties will keep your fall tomatoes producing up until the first frost.
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.