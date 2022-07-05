“As American as apple pie” is a phrase often heard to describe patriotism.
I wrote this article the week before Independence Day thinking about traditional American dishes that are typically served during the holiday weekend.
I venture to say apple pie is the top answer Americans give when asked to name an American dessert. It seems to be as American as the Star-Spangled Banner, bald eagles, and baseball.
But did you know apples are not native to America?
Are we living a patriotic lie with our claim of apple pie? And if we truly want an American fruit for our pie, what are our options? Blueberries, cranberries, muscadines, mayhaws, American persimmon, and pawpaws are native to the USA. Of these, blueberries are the most widely planted commercially and home orchards. So why not blueberry pie for the 4th of July?
While blueberries are truly an American fruit, commercial cultivation didn’t get started until the 1910s. By that time, apple pie had cemented its place as a symbol of patriotism. Despite their nonnative status, apples were a familiar fruit with European immigrants. Early settlers brought apple trees and seeds with them. Orchards quickly sprang up across the continent.
Real-life legend John Chapman (aka Johnny Appleseed) further popularized apple trees in the early USA. Apples were the source of hard cider, which was the drink of choice. Early settlers knew of blueberries, but they were only a food source for native Americans. This wouldn’t change until USDA botanist Frank Coville teamed up with New Jersey cranberry farmer Elizabeth White in 1911. This led to the first commercial blueberry orchard.
Commercial blueberry production has steadily increased in the last 110 years. The U.S. leads in commercial production, and while worldwide production keeps increasing, it lags far behind that of apples: 1 million metric tons versus 883 million metric tons. Blueberries have a long way to go!
One positive for Louisianians is blueberries are much easier to grow than apples. Rabbiteye varieties are recommended for Louisiana. Planted in well-drained, acidic soil with a pH between 4.2-5.5, bushes will produce a reliable harvest for many years. Cross pollination from other varieties is important for fruit sets.
Plan for at least three varieties spaced 6-12 feet apart. Plant bushes between November and February. Remove flowers the first year to help the plants send energy into establishing the root system.
Fertilize the second year with 2 ounces of ammonium sulfate or 3-4 ounces of special azalea or camellia fertilizers in early March and again in early July. Increase fertilizer rates by 1 ounce per height of bush up to a maximum of 8 ounces per bush. Broadcast the fertilizer under the canopy. Mulching with 3-4 inches of pine straw or pine bark will suppress weeds and retain soil moisture during dry periods.
Keep the height of bushes to 6-8 feet by pruning. After plants reach 6-8 feet start removing one to three (20%) of the largest canes at ground level each winter to encourage new cane development. This helps to maintain good fruit production.
Blueberries have chilling requirements for blooming. Planting early, mid, and late season varieties will extend the harvest time. Premier, Climax, Brightwell, Tifblue, Delite and Powderblue are all recommended for south Louisiana. A full list of varieties can be found on the LSU AgCenter website. Make sure to plant varieties with overlapping chilling requirements.
While blueberry pie may never overtake apple pie’s place as a patriotic symbol, blueberries are a great fruit to include in our orchards. As a native fruit to Louisiana, it is much easier to grow than apples. Within 2-4 years of planting, you can be harvesting enough to make your own blueberry pie for the 4th of July!
Clark Robertson is the assistant county agent for horticulture for Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. For more information on these or related topics, contact Clark at (225) 686-3020 or visit www.lsuagcenter.com/livingston.
