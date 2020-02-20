Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 50. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.