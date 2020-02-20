Did you know that Livingston Parish is a coastal community?
Did you know that Lake Maurepas was in danger of becoming a saltwater lake, destroying many of the ecosystems it servces, due to coastal land loss - much the same thing that occured to Lake Ponchartrain?
How about the last point, that $130 million is coming down the pipe to help curb the salinazation of the lake and try to help keep those eco systems in place.
Who’s going to spend the money? The Coastal Authority, most likely? Who are they? Well, it’s a group that, supposedly, has the state’s best interest in mind with regard to the ever-growing fight against coastal land loss.
And, to the leyman, they appear to be doing a good job.
But the $130 million is just a drop in the bucket compared to the billions that are coming into the state of Louisiana, and hundreds of millions of those dollars are finding their way into Livingston Parish - via grant funding, both disaster and non-disaster, as well as federal infrastructure projects.
After Katrina, federal money acquisition became an arduous process that was very difficult and hard on local, working folks. It takes a lot of hoop jumping and paperwork to get that money down here, from Congress and Senate, through the parish, and into the project.
Why should that process be done completely behind closed doors? Why should the public, and in some cases elected officials, find out about the money just before it arrives, or at best just after it’s appropriated?
If local officials are going to decline projects because they do not provide fisval benefit, they need every opportunity to prove that they are using that money wisely.
Finding and approving projects at the last second, without any fiduciary scrutiny, is not responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.