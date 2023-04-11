The U.S. Postal Service is losing money fast.
The beleaguered agency has already lost $2.1 billion in fiscal year 2023 and will likely burn through $60 billion to $70 billion before the end of the decade. In a rush to reduce expenses, America’s mail carrier is shuttering hundreds of post offices and postal facilities across the country.
Closing a post office is not as simple as turning the lights off and listing the building for sale. Ending operations at retail locations requires a regulatory consultation process, with stringent requirements for historical sites. Unfortunately, the agency is sidelining this process and increasing long-term costs in the process. The postal service must follow the law and pursue sensible and cost-effective closures.
Before altering or disposing of its historic properties, the postal service is bound to follow the National Historic Preservation Act. Under Section 106 of this landmark legislation, federal agencies must consult with stakeholders such as the State Historic Preservation Officer and Advisory Council on Historic Preservation before moving forward with an “undertaking” that could affect a National Register (or Register-eligible) building.
There are roughly 2,500 USPS locations either listed on the National Register or eligible for inclusion, and the agency must undergo consultation for properties on the list it wishes to part ways with. Yet, this does not always happen.
The advisory council has identified significant issues with the postal service's outreach to parties for consultation, including, “the exclusion of potential consulting parties ... without reasonable explanation. In a number of cases, the postal service declined to provide consulting party status to organizations that had a clear interest in the process.”
For example, the Ukiah Main Post Office (located in northern California and constructed in 1937) was deemed too expensive to maintain by the agency and was scheduled for shuttering in 2011. Rather than consulting stakeholders, the agency simply notified the mayor and adorned a “Notice to Customers” sign in the front lobby.
The postal service's circumvention of the Section 106 process caught the attention of Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., who filed a nomination for the site’s listing onto the National Register and requested information from the postmaster general about the agency’s rationale for the closure. Postal officials, however, failed to furnish more information and did not advance the National Register nomination process as required by law.
The postal service's lack of cooperation becomes a real issue when lawyers get involved. While attempting to sell the Berkeley, Calif., Main Post Office in 2014, the agency aggravated consulting parties by drafting a protective covenant attached to the sale and listing itself the grantee of the covenant instead of the city of Berkeley. The consulting parties feared that any enforcement of the covenant by the postal service would be lax, given that the agency has an incentive to accommodate buyers and give them free rein to alter properties. If, after all, the postal service developed a reputation for interfering with buyers’ plans after selling properties to them, future buyers would likely demand a substantial discount in purchase price.
The city of Berkeley responded by enacting a strict zoning ordinance for the Civic Center District (the post office’s location) that forbade commercial development in the area. Postal service lawyers tried to get the ordinance struck down in court. What ensued was a costly four-year legal battle. The court finally ruled in 2018 that the zoning ordinance was legally valid, and since then, the postal service has had trouble finding a commercial buyer for its strictly zoned property.
Had the postal service fully cooperated with consulting parties from the start, a long and complicated legal mess could have been averted and the agency would have had a far easier time selling its real estate.
Full preservation act compliance can cost additional resources upfront even if it eventually saves taxpayer dollars. The postal service can help defray these costs by issuing historic preservation-related “semipostal” commemorative stamps. These stamps are purchased at higher-than-normal prices as part of multiyear fundraising efforts and consumers wishing to be part of the fundraising effort can choose to purchase the stamp for 75 cents (compared to 63 cents for an ordinary Forever stamp).
The postal service could conceivably create a preservation-themed semipostal stamp featuring a historic post office such as the Charleston Post Office and Courthouse building. The stamp design could even change on a monthly or annual basis to feature another historic post office.
While it’s hard to say how much revenue this would bring in, even a small windfall can go a long way toward shoring up legal compliance and promoting the smooth disposal of properties. America’s mail carrier can save taxpayers a chunk of change without neglecting its legal obligations.
Ross Marchand is a nonresident fellow for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance.
