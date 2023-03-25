Jayden Randazzo and Ethan Hebert combined on a one-hitter as Albany scored a 15-0 win over Kentwood on Saturday.
On Friday, St. Martin’s picked up a 5-1 win over the Hornets.
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 6:46 pm
ALBANY 15, KENTWOOD 0
The Hornets scored 12 runs in the first inning, while the Kangaroos walked 11 batters in the game.
Albany had seven singles in the first inning to go with five walks and two errors.
Daulton Schexnayder drove in a run in the third, while Aaron Dickson singled in a run in a two-run fourth.
Albany had 13 hits, with Trey Perry going 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Jayden Louque going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run. Noah Woods, Randazzo, Brayden Knight, Jonah Grob and Jace Alford each scored two runs.
Randazzo gave up one hit, a walk and struck out six in four innings to get the win. Hebert walked one and struck out two in an inning of relief.
ST. MARTIN’S 5, ALBANY 1
St. Martin’s put together a four-run fourth on two walks, two singles, a sacrifice fly, a hit batter and an error, to take a 5-0 lead.
Noah Woods, who went 2-for-4, singled in a run in the seventh after Louque singled and Connor Barrilleaux walked.
Louque was 2-for-3 with a run as the Hornets got five hits.
Layton Ballard gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and struck out three in 3.1 innings. Dickson struck out one in 1.2 clean innings, while Wagner gave up a walk and a hit in an inning in relief.
