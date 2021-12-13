1stGirls-17.jpg

Walker girls defeat Albany on Saturday to claim the 2021 Livingston Parish Tournament title at French Settlement.

2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT

Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement

Monday

Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18

Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60

Tuesday

Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56

Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57

Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42

Springfield-Maurepas boys Ivan Fletcher, Gavin Reine

Springfield's Ivan Fletcher drives to the basket as Maurepas' Gavin Reine defends.

Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34

Wednesday

Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28

Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52

Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18

Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41

Thursday

Girls: French Settlement 54, Maurepas 21

Boys: Springfield 80, Maurepas 51

Girls: Albany 59, Holden 41

Boys: Live Oak 54, French Settlement 53

Springfield Doyle girls

Springfield and Doyle square off in the Livingston Parish Tournament on Friday.

Friday

Girls: Springfield 64, Doyle 48

Boys: Doyle 44, Albany 39

Girls: Walker, 87, Denham Springs 23

Boys: Walker 48, Denham Springs 46

Saturday

Girls consolation final: Springfield 62, French Settlement 34

Boys consolation final: Springfield 49, Doyle 46

Girls third place game: Denham Springs 55, Holden 47

Boys third place game: Denham Springs 62, French Settlement 54

Girls championship game: Walker 76, Albany 30

Walker High boys basketball team defeat Live Oak on Saturday to claim the 2021 Livingston Parish Tournament Title at French Settlement.

Boys championship game: Walker 61, Live Oak 53

