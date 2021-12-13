2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: French Settlement 54, Maurepas 21
Boys: Springfield 80, Maurepas 51
Girls: Albany 59, Holden 41
Boys: Live Oak 54, French Settlement 53
Friday
Girls: Springfield 64, Doyle 48
Boys: Doyle 44, Albany 39
Girls: Walker, 87, Denham Springs 23
Boys: Walker 48, Denham Springs 46
Saturday
Girls consolation final: Springfield 62, French Settlement 34
Boys consolation final: Springfield 49, Doyle 46
Girls third place game: Denham Springs 55, Holden 47
Boys third place game: Denham Springs 62, French Settlement 54
Girls championship game: Walker 76, Albany 30
Boys championship game: Walker 61, Live Oak 53
