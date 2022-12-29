DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard is the All-Parish Coach of the Year for the second straight season, and with good reason.
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1985 in Beard’s third season at DSHS while going 10-3, but he wasn’t about to take all the credit for the accolade after being selected by his fellow parish coaches.
“Of course, any honor is accepted,” Beard said. “It’s a testament to these coaches and these kids. Most importantly, my honor was being able to coach these kids to the quarterfinals and be a part of that process, and I appreciate them giving it to me.”
The Yellow Jackets came into the season with a large senior class but with the added variable of a new stadium under construction, forcing the team to play all of its games on the road with ‘home’ games at Walker and Live Oak.
Denham Springs didn’t play its first true home game in the new stadium until Week 10, hosting Walker.
After missing the playoffs in Beard’s first season at DSHS, the Yellow Jackets built on last season’s run to the second round of the postseason.
“It’s a testament to these coaches and kids keeping everybody going in the same direction with me,” Beard said. “We’re wrapped up in a world of instant gratification where everything’s on a scoreboard. That’s not the case. Everybody wants to throw the ball 100 times and complete 80 of them and everybody has hundreds of catches and thousands of yards receiving. Everybody wants that, and I would love that too, but it’s more important for us to build a program that is successful, so these kids know how to be successful, know how to work for success, know how to earn success, because there is life after football. That is our job to prepare them for that, and the growth in this program is a testament to every person that has been in this office and in this locker room to this point. That’s what ultimately, it’s about, and then you get a special group of seniors like this … We wish were playing (in the semifinals), but we got everything out of them. They gave us everything. They gave us a shot, and took us to the quarters, got us to Thanksgiving week, which is always the goal. I stand here very proud of everybody in this program and how far we’ve come.”
This past season, the Yellow Jackets started 4-0 with wins over Mandeville, Glen Oaks, Liberty Magnet and Franklinton – a road game in which DSHS came away with a 28-20 win.
“You take over an hour bus ride down (Highway) 16, which is the longest hour bus ride ever, and you go into a hostile environment, which is what I wanted with these kids,” Beard said. “Ultimately to win a state championship, you’ve got to in tough places and win play and you’ve got to be comfortable doing it and taking bus rides. That what we harped on the whole year being on the bus all year – you’re going to have to win it on the road anyway, so just get comfortable traveling, but that was a test we were able to pass there.”
The next test came the following week in a road game against St. Thomas More, which ended in a 42-21 loss for the Yellow Jackets, which Beard said the team learned from.
“There were a lot of teachable moments that came out of that,” Beard said, noting the Yellow Jackets trailed 28-21 in the fourth quarter with the football. “There were some things that we were able to take from that we could grow from. Obviously, you watched that as we moved into district after a very successful 4-1 non-district schedule.”
The Yellow Jackets opened District 5-5A play with a 33-0 win over Live Oak, a game Denham Springs led 7-0 at halftime before DSHS got a 31-yard TD pass from Reese Mooney to Micah Harrison and a 55-yard interception return from Da’Shawn McBryde just over a minute apart in the third quarter to break the game open.
“Because of the emotions that come with those rivalry games and the way the kids play, it’s different,” Beard said. “It is. I don’t like it because I wish our kids would play that way every week and embrace the opportunity of going 1-0 every week the same week, but those kids know those kids, have known them their whole lives, have played against them their whole lives. They just play differently in these LP rivalry games, so I never feel comfortable with what can happen in those.”
“Our goals are all to build the best programs possible, to be as competitive as possible,” Beard said of the district. “You get there going against each other week in and week out, and even when people are a little down, they’re still tough in this district. Every game is a legit high school, Friday night, physical fight, and that’s what’s exciting to be a part of.”
The Yellow Jackets picked up a 27-21 win over St. Amant with all of the points scored in the first half, then East Ascension rallied for a 17-7 win over DSHS, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“EA, I still think, is arguably one of the best teams in the state year in and year out,” Beard said. “We had our opportunities and missed on a lot of opportunities. To go into EA and have them on the ropes, and really just about 46 of the 48 minutes, have them on the ropes. We just didn’t finish. We didn’t capitalize. We missed some bad kicks and didn’t finish some drives that were critical, and we put ourselves in that position. Against good teams, that’s what’s going to happen. That was a big lesson learned.”
The following week, Denham Springs scored all of its points in the fourth quarter, rallying for a 21-17 win over Dutchtown at Live Oak against a Griffins defense that hadn’t given up a point in district play coming into the game.
“Dutchtown, that was probably a really big turning point,” Beard said. “You’re down 21 going into the fourth quarter against arguably what could be one of the best defenses in the state … and then to reel off 21. Once again, coaches and kids giving everything – fighting, scratching, clawing, fighting with me, fighting with each other – you do everything you can to win football games, and you’re doing out of the love and passion for each other. Everybody wants nothing but the best from everybody. Sometimes that gets misconstrued by watching some things on the sidelines and seeing things on the sidelines. All it is is people holding people accountable because they want to be successful, and you’ll do anything at that point to make sure everybody’s giving you their best.”
The Yellow Jackets’ first game in the new stadium against Walker brought a new set of challenges, including the Wildcats.
“It was a new Denham Springs atmosphere, so really to these kids, it was something new as well, so really through the first 10 weeks, every week, we saw something different,” Beard said. “Whether they were home games or away games, we saw something different. I was really glad that we were able to get in there, and of course you host Walker in a big-time district game, rivalry game in a new stadium and the crowd was rocking and everything you wanted, but that’s what you want as you gear up for the playoffs. You want to get these kids as comfortable as possible in atmospheres that are hostile and that you’ve got to be able to play in and perform in, and that’s what it gave us.
“I think even our kids were a little wide-eyed at times,” Beard continued. “You look back on it, we were definitely even kind of shocked ourselves, but once again, we had played 10 weeks and had gone into a new atmosphere every week. We really weren’t comfortable until round one (of the playoffs) because that was now familiar to us. We knew what to expect. We knew what we were going to see.”
The Yellow Jackets finished the regular season 8-2 and earned the No. 9 seed in the Division I non-select playoffs then turned in a dominating effort in a 39-6 win over Covington, holding the Lions to three first downs – all in the first half – and 96 yards of total offense.
“They had the underdog mentality at that point,” Beard said of Covington. “We had to flip that hat. We had always been the underdog, so that always makes you, I guess a little nervous. It’s not a bad nervous. It’s an excited nervous to see our kids compete, but sometimes with the way we started, you didn’t know what you were going to get. Once again, you dig a hole against good teams, especially in the playoffs, it can get away from you quick.”
“You knew we were getting into something I don’t think our kids even recognized,” Beard said, noting Covington started the season 5-1. “You finally had a legit home game where you came into an environment you were comfortable with and already seen and were able to perform.”
In the regional round, the Yellow Jackets came away with a 29-28 win over Benton after the Tigers took over at the DSHS 49 late in the game but were unable to run out the clock, turning the ball over on downs with .6 of a second left, allowing Caleb LeBlanc to kick a game-winning 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game.
Beard said there were several moments leading up to the game-winning kick, but the biggest was LeBlanc coming through during a rough senior season.
“I’ve seen this kid make a lot of kicks, and it’s in the perfect spot for him to make it,” Beard said. “He did just what I wanted him to do. He had me holding my breath, but that tells you everything about this team, and it tells you everything about this kid. I said, look, it doesn’t matter what kind of year you had, it’s an amazing year now – a moment you’ll never forget. That’s a testament to him as a warrior. He’s had a tough year and kept fighting, and here you go.”
Top-seeded Ruston defeated the Yellow Jackets 49-31 in the quarterfinals on its way to a state runner-up finish, but Beard said Denham Springs’ run to the quarterfinals has the program on solid footing.
“The biggest thing people forget is the rich get richer when it comes to these powers of these football programs because they make runs in the playoffs for three, four five weeks extra every year,” Beard said. “So those guys are getting three, four, five weeks extra every year on programs that are not, so by the time those dudes are seniors, they’re really like freshmen in college when it comes to experience. Those dudes are getting a lot of football and a lot of experience. That’s how you grow a program is more play and more experience and more practice. The (programs) at the top are at the top for a reason. That’s what we’re trying to do. We got three extra weeks of practice and got to experience the Thanksgiving week and now know it can be done … and the confidence in this program is at probably an all-time high.”
