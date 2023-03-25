Walker signees group photo

Walker student-athletes recently signed with colleges. From left, Ava Pitarro, Southeastern Louisiana University (cross country); Avery Guidry, Nicholls (cross country); Jacob Kennedy, Loyola (cross country); Caitlin Travis, Loyola (basketball); Kade Palmer, LSU (bass fishing); Caitlyn Riche, Pearl River CC (softball), Alexa Villar, Louisiana Christian (softball) and Shelby Wallace, McNeese (soccer).

 Photo courtesy of Barclell Photography

It’s on to the next level for eight student-athletes from Walker, who recently made their intentions known during a signing day ceremony at the school’s gym.

Ava Pitarro (Southeastern Louisiana), Avery Guidry (Nicholls) and Jacob Kennedy (Loyola-New Orleans) signed for cross country, while Caitlin Travis signed with Loyola in basketball.

