DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs Purple team couldn’t have gotten off to a better start to begin play in the Denham Springs Wood Bat Tournament on Thursday.
Cameron Andrews, Clayton Williamson and Connor Thurman combined on a two-hitter, and Jaxon Adams had a pair of run-scoring hits, including a solo home run, sparking a 5-2 win over the Catholic High-based Knights Bears at North Park.
“The kids did a really good job,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “Cameron did what Cameron does on the mound for us. He just comes out, he’s around the plate, doesn’t give up a lot of freebies and the kids made plays defensively behind him. We got a couple of good swings at the right time to get some runs in. It was a pretty good overall effort, pretty pleased with it.”
Andrews got rolling early, retiring Catholic in order in the first two innings while striking out three.
In the bottom of the second, Andrews reached on a two-out error in the outfield in the second inning, and Adams doubled to left to put Denham Springs up 1-0.
“That’s always one of your big keys to winning is getting that timely hit when its two outs and a guy in scoring position …, and they did do a good job of that tonight,” Carroll said. “That’s how you’re going to win lots of games when you can get those hits with two outs, so we’ll take them.”
Catholic stranded a runner in the top of the third and Denham Springs padded the lead in the bottom of the inning as Ethan Hand was hit by a pitch and Carter Davis walked with one out. The runners moved up on a wild pitch, and Reese Mooney’s grounder to second drove in a run, and Jed Cambre’s single to center made the score 3-0.
In the fourth, Catholic’s Andrew Hodges singled in a run that was set up via a walk and a pair of stolen bases, cutting the lead to 3-1.
“I always like to start off ahead of batters,” said Andrews, who gave up one hit, two walks and struck out five in four innings. “I always like to make that my goal when I pitch. I hate walking people. I just hate giving them a free base because then I feel like I let the team down.”
Adams’ two-out solo home run to left extended the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
“I was just sitting (on) a fastball,” Adams said. “They ended up giving me a fastball high and inside, so I turned on it. I knew I had to get the job done, so I was really relaxed. I didn’t really have much going through my mind, and I just put a good swing on a bad pitch, and it went really far.”
Williamson retired the side in order in the fifth and sixth, and Denham Springs got its final run in the fifth when Carson Pittman led off with a double to left and later scored on a passed ball.
Denham Springs left a runner on base in the bottom of the sixth, and Catholic scrapped for the game’s final run in the seventh as Austin Ainsworth legged out an infield single off Thurman to lead off the inning, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.
“It gives us something to build on from there,” Carroll said. “They understand that. We talk about throwing strikes. We did a lot better job tonight overall of throwing strikes and keeping the game moving. When you do that, especially in a wooden bat tournament, when you’re around the plate and you’re not giving them freebies, you’re going to have a good shot at winning the game. That’s what they did.”
