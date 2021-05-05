It shouldn’t take much to get the Doyle baseball team to get motivated for its Class 2A quarterfinal baseball series.
Not when the opponent is so familiar, and not when the opponent has had the upper hand in the past few meetings between the teams.
That’s the case when it comes to the No. 1 seed Tigers and No. 8 seed Kinder, who meet in a best-of-three series beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Johnny Sartwell Park, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Sulphur next week.
In the last meeting between the teams, Kinder scored an 11-4 win over the Tigers to claim the Class 2A state title in 2019. Kinder also defeated Doyle in the semifinals in 2015 and during the regular season in 2018.
“It is added fuel,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “I know, especially (Doyle first baseman) Tyson Stewart, when he found out we were playing, he wanted them,” Beatty said. “He said, ‘Yes.’ That’s who he hoped we would match up with just because of what happened in 2019. They’re real excited, and I am too. I’m nervous as heck, but I’m really excited because I knew we were going to have to get through them some time, and to catch them in a three-game series, we were able to just take a little breath and just hope we come out on top. Hopefully we play well. I hope we hit the baseball. I think we’re going to pitch well because we’ve pitched well all season, and I just hope we can score a few runs and get some confidence going. It’s probably going to be one of the better series on tap in 2A, for sure, with just the history between us.”
“I think it’s time maybe we’re on the other end of it, and I think this is going to be the opportunity,” Beatty continued.
Beatty said the key in facing the Yellow Jackets this time around could come from the fact the teams are playing a series rather than a single game, which has been the case the past few meetings. The second game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, with a third game to follow, if needed.
“I think any time we can play who I think is one of the better teams in the bracket in a best of three series instead of that one game is a benefit for us, especially with our pitching staff, having that opportunity to where we just don’t have to play so well each game,” Beatty said. “Even if we don’t play well in the first game, we’ve still got Game 2 and possibly a Game 3 to get it done. Just having that as ammunition is going to help us, for sure.”
The Tigers’ pitching has been stellar in the postseason, with Andrew Yuratich, Logan Turner and Braden McLin combining on a perfect game in an 8-0 win over Oakdale to open the playoffs. Yuratich had a perfect game with 17 strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Pine in the first game of the regional series, and the Tigers got the sweep with a 10-0 victory over the Raiders as Hunter Bankston, Turner, and Caiden Barcia combined on a three-hitter.
Beatty said Yuratich will get the start in Friday’s game.
“We just preach, preach, preach ‘Throw strikes. Throw strikes,’” Beatty said. “If you throw strikes, you’re going to be in every game you play in. We do all kinds of strike-throwing drills, and I think that’s just been the key to our success. We are very mature on the mound. We’ve got three seniors that have been getting a lot of innings. When you can roll guys that have been out there before, you’re going to have a lot of success.”
“(Andrew) has been that kind of a caliber pitcher all year,” Beatty continued. “Every time he goes out there, you expect greatness, very limited hits. He’s got three losses this year but looking at the three losses, they were against (Barbe, Central, St. Thomas Aquinas), he’s pitched in every big game. He’s going to get the ball Friday night. We want to win Game 1 and add some pressure to those guys, make them have to beat us twice. If we win Game 1, I think it’s going to be tough on them.”
Beatty said the rest of the Tigers’ rotation for the series is up in the air.
“We don’t know what we’re going to go with in Game 2,” Beatty said. “If I hear they can’t hit left-handers, well, I’ve got two pretty good left-handers we can throw. If I hear they can hit the hard stuff but not the soft stuff, well, then I’ve got a guy for that too. We’re kind of just waiting to see how Game 1 goes before we make a decision any decisions on Games 2 and 3. We are pretty heavy in the pitching rotation, and I’ve got faith in all those guys that they’re going to get out there and get the job done.”
