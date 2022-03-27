Larson Fabre and Cameron Andrews combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Denham Springs High scored a 5-0 win over Holden on Friday at North Park.
Holden scored a 15-0 win over Family Christian on Saturday as Gage Seal and Caden Rivett combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.
DENHAM SPRINGS 5, HOLDEN 0
The Yellow Jackets snapped a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the second as Reese Mooney and Jude Clarke reached on consecutive two-out errors, and Fabre singled to score Mooney. Clarke scored on Jaxon Adams’ sacrifice fly.
Clarke had a leadoff double in the fourth and scored on Fabre’s double for a 3-0 lead, and back-to-back one-out singles by Ryder Wygant and Rodrigue scored Fabre.
Ray McKneely was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth, Clarke singled with one out, and Fabre walked to load the bases, setting up Adams’ sacrifice fly to score the game’s final run.
Clarke went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Fabre was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs to lead DSHS, which had six hits. Brant McSwain, Seal and Braden Ogima had hits for Holden.
Fabre gave up three hits, two walks and struck out eight in five innings, while Andrews walked one and struck out three in two innings of relief.
McSwain gave up six hits, five runs, a walk and struck out one in five innings. Colton Lewis worked a clean inning of relief.
HOLDEN 15, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 0
The Rockets scored five in the second, keyed by a two-run double from Cayden Hull.
Hull, Tyler Thompson and Jake Forbes had run-scoring doubles in a six-run third that stretched the lead to 11-0 before Holden scored four in the fourth.
Rivett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Thompson and Forbes each went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Hull was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs as Holden had 11 hits.
Rivett gave up a hit, four walks and struck out five in four innings, while Seal gave up a hit, three walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.
