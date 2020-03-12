HAMMOND – When it comes down to it, the miscues added up for Springfield in a 5-1 loss to Fontainebleau as part of the Hammond High Tournament on Thursday.
Bryden Dowers threw a complete-game, five-hitter but Springfield committed four errors behind him in the loss.
“Their guy threw strikes. He did a great job staying around the plate,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard said of Fontainebleau’s Logan Goodreau, who threw a five-hitter with seven strikeouts to get the win. “Their defense made plays. I thought our pitcher threw a good amount of strikes, but we just made a few errors behind him, and they took advantage of it, and that’s the game.”
Fontainebleau picked up two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Goodreau got a one-out single, Preston Canale reached on an error, and Victor Schelleci grounded to second. Jeff Lee’s hard single to first drove in another run for a 2-0 lead.
Springfield got three hits over the first three innings but was unable to score, with Fontainebleau turning a double play to get out of the third inning.
“I thought our guys did a pretty good job swinging the bat,” Blanchard said. “There were a few balls they hit hard, like Bryce (Vittorio) and Trevor (Freeman). They put a good run into a few of them. They caught them. Sometimes that’s just baseball. You’ve got to try to string them together, and it just didn’t work out today.”
Fontainebleau padded the lead with a run in the bottom of the third after Carson Dearing reached on an error to open the inning, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. Dearing scored on Goodreau’s fly out to left for a 3-0 lead before Springfield got a double play to get out of the inning.
“I wish I could have thrown more strikes than balls, just some errors behind me kind of caused some runners to advance,” Dowers said after giving up two earned runs, no walks and striking out three in six innings. “Some bunting we didn’t get down, baserunning mistakes. Just clean it up a little bit, and that’s a much better game.”
After Springfield went down in order in the top of the fourth, Fontainebleau got a two-run home run to left from Brock McNeill for a 5-0 advantage in the bottom of the inning.
Springfield’s Logan Lobell and Blake Lobell got consecutive singles to lead off the fifth inning, putting runners at the corners, and Logan Lobell scored on a double steal, cutting the lead to 5-1.
“One, it’s something we need to work on for the future, and then two, we call them momentum plays,” Blanchard said of the double steal. “It’s just one of those things to try to get some momentum. It worked for a couple batters, but then they did a great job just shutting us down.”
Both teams went down in order the rest of the way.
Blanchard said the lesson learned in this loss isn’t complicated.
“Keep playing hard,” he said. “Keep grinding. Keep trying to play the game of baseball correctly. Sooner or later, they’ll start falling, hopefully.”
