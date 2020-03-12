French Settlement put together an eight-run fifth inning, and Evan Rohlfs hurled a three-hitter, sparking a 12-2 win over Holden in an all-Livingston Parish contest Thursday at French Settlement.
The Lions led 4-2 heading into the fifth and got five hits while taking advantage of three walks an an error. Will McMorris, Jaedon Kinler and Gannon Allison had doubles in the inning before Ben Andrews and Allison scored on passed balls to end the game.
Nick Forbes and Hunter Bordelon had singles to drive in runs, putting Holden up 2-0 in the third innings, but Allison had a run-scoring single and scored on an error to knot the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Hunter Wheat singled to knock in a run and scored on a passed ball in the fourth to put FSHS up 4-2.
Allison and Rohlfs each had two hits to lead FSHS, while Rohlfs gave up two runs and struck out five without giving up a walk in five innings for the win.
Bordelon gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and struck out four in four innings to get the loss.
