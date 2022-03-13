French Settlement rallied from a 6-0 deficit to pick up an 8-6 road win over Franklinton on Saturday.
The Lions, who scored all of their runs from the second to sixth innings, started the comeback on Mason Hill’s two-run double in the third inning.
Joel LeBourgeois had a two-run single, and Jaedon Kinler grounded out to score LeBourgeois to cut the lead to 6-5 in the fourth.
Trevor McMorris singled in the tying run in the fifth, and Kinler and Hill had consecutive singles after LeBourgeois walked with one out in the sixth, pushing the lead to 8-6.
Devin Mayes went 3-for-4 with a run, Hill was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, LeBourgeois was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs and Allison scored two runs as the Lions collected 12 hits.
Zane Wilson gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and struck out five in 4.2 innings, while Trevor McMorris walked one and struck out three without giving up a hit in 2.1 innings of relief.
