Gannon Allison had a four-RBI day, highlighting a 13-6 win over Maurepas on Saturday, while Will McMorris had a game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning lifting French Settlement to a 6-5 win over Ascension Christian on Friday, helping the Lions go 2-0 over the weekend.
FSHS 13, MAUREPAS 6
The Lions trailed 1-0 after an inning but scored four in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth to take an 8-1 lead.
Maurepas picked up a pair in the fifth before FSHS got two in the sixth and three in the seventh, paving the way for a three-run seventh for the Wolves.
Allison went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Riley Keller was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Ben Andrews went 2-for-4 with an RBI and four runs for the Lions.
Seven players collected singles for the Wolves with L.A. Salinas taking the loss.
Roman Hodges and Keller combined to give up seven hits and six runs while walking 11 in seven innings. Keller struck out five in three innings of relief.
FSHS 6, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 5
Ascension Christian rallied to tie the score at 5-5 with a run in the top of the seventh, but Evan Rohlfs doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning and Hodges walked, setting up McMorris's single to left to win the game for FSHS.
McMorris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Gannon Allison went 2-for-4.
Hunter Wheat and McMorris combined to give up seven hits and five walks while striking out eight.
