It’s been almost two months since his team played its final game of the season, and French Settlement baseball coach Jaime Gautreau is still trying to wrap his head around the way spring sports season ended because of the novel coronavirus.
“It’s tough to sum up everything,” Gautreau said. “You go out, you practice so hard. You’re hoping to see what you’re made of, and then you get five games in and your season’s taken away from you.”
The Lions went 5-0, starting the season with a 22-2 win over East Feliciana in which Roman Hodges, Hunter Wheat and Riley Keller combined on a no-hitter.
“I thought our first game was a real winnable game and got everybody some work in it,” Gautreau said. “That’s real nice whenever you’ve got something to cut your teeth on right there, and you got thrown to the wolves right off the bat.”
Possibly the biggest plus of the season was the emergence of sophomore Evan Rohlfs on the mound to lead a pitching staff that had 33 strikeouts, 19 walks and allowed eight earned runs as the Gautreau limited the innings of his returning basketball players early on.
“We had a small sample size, but I really thought that Evan Rohlfs kind of stepped up this year,” Gautreau said. “He was 2-0. He threw 11 innings for me, went deep both times he went and had 12 strikeouts to one walk. That was a pleasant surprise. I thought he could do it, but I wasn’t sure. With us losing two of our senior pitchers (Roman Hodges and Gannon Allison) next year, that’s a pleasant surprise that somebody can step up.”
“I like my pitching staff coming back,” Gautreau continued. “Even though we lost two seniors, I think we’ve got some people that can step up. We just might not be as deep, but I like where we were. It’s only five games, but our numbers looked good on the mound. That was my big takeaway coming into the season … could we do it on the mound?”
The Lions also hit .306 as a team while scoring 60 runs and starting a pair of sophomores in Edward Allison and Will McMorris.
“I thought we swung the bat really well,” Gautreau said. “We had twice as many walks as we did strikeouts. (We were) putting the ball in play and took advantage of what teams gave us.”
The Lions also posted wins over Ascension Christian, Maurepas, East Jefferson and Holden before the season ended.
“I felt good about where we were,” Gautreau said. “I thought we were going to be tested the next couple weeks before the season got shut down. We were supposed to be going up to Anacoco and playing in a pretty good tournament over there with some pretty seasoned teams, so we kind of going to see what we were made of and the season got shut down the weekend before. I’d like to have seen where we stood, obviously. It’s kind of unrealistic to think that you’re going to go through the whole season undefeated, but I’d like to see how we competed against some of those real tough teams.”
Gautreau also weighed in on the contributions of seniors Hodges, Gannon Allison, Keller and Jonas LeBourgeois, who committed to Baton Rouge Community College after having ACL surgery in March.
“They’ve had the best four-year run since 2007 when we went up to Class 2A,” Gautreau said.
“They have nothing to hang their heads about.”
Gautreau is hopeful the Lions can work to build on the momentum the program established this season.
“I guess one of the good things is the guys get a little rest, especially my basketball players that came straight from basketball to baseball,” he said. “Hopefully we can do something in the summer or the fall to where we can get a little bit of work in.”
