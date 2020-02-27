French Settlement’s baseball team advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals last season, and to get back there and maybe go a step further, Lions coach Jaime Gautreau said it’s going to come down to pitching for his team.
“Somebody’s going to have to step up on the mound, and I think if our seniors that we have can step up and give me 45-50 innings this year and be consistent (and) we play a little bit better defense this year, we’ll have a shot,” Gautreau said after the Lions lost three seniors from last season, including Brice Fruge, who had six wins while logging 61 innings.
“I think everybody’s going to be year stronger,” Gautreau said. “These seniors that I’ve got have been starting since they were like in 10th grade, so there’s nothing (that’s) going to be new for them.”
French Settlement’s pitching staff will feature seniors Gannon Allison and Roman Hodges, who combined for over 30 innings last season, as well as junior Hunter Wheat, who came along well last season. Will McMorris and Evan Rohlfs will also be in the mix.
“It’s who you put out there on the mound that’s kind of going to determine how you go,” Gautreau said. “If you’re not pitching behind, or if they can throw consistent strikes, stuff like that. I think our offense will be there. I’m just hoping that our defense and our pitching will step up.”
Defensively, the Lions will shape up with Rohlfs, McMorris or Hodges at catcher, Gannon Allison at first base, Riley Keller at second, Jonas LeBourgeois at shortstop after making a move from third, and McMorris, Wheat or Hodges at third.
“Everything is going to kind of depend on who’s on the mound for (us as far as) where people are going to play,” Gautreau said.
In the outfield Ben Andrews returns in center and Edward Allison is back in left, while Hodges, Wheat, sophomore Jaden Kindler or McMorris could see time in right field.
“It just kind of depends on who’s swinging a decent bat, too,” Gautreau said of the outfield rotation. “We’ve probably got 11 hitters and maybe 10 fielders, so it’s just finding out who’s got the hot bat or the good glove or vice versa.”
A big focal point for the Lions this season will be cleaning things up on defense.
“We had a pretty good ERA, but whenever I look at our stats, we gave up … 186 runs, and 99 of them were earned, so that means you’re kicking it around pretty good or you’re putting people on base that shouldn’t be there,” Gautreau said. “That’s kind of what I want to harp on. If we can play a little bit better defense and still pitch OK, we should be a little better than we were last year.”
Offensively, FSHS hit .263 as a team last season, a number Gautreau expects the team to improve upon.
“I think we can be a lot better than we were last year,” Gautreau said, while noting he’s looking for Edward Allison, McMorris and Rohlfs, as well as Gannon Allison and LeBourgeois, who both hit well over .300 last season, to build on their offensive production from last season. “I think those three spots right there, I think they’ll be covered this year. I think they’ll be a little bit better at the plate. When you’ve got ninth and 10th-graders playing varsity ball, that one year, they put on a lot of weight, body changes, and they’ve gotten stronger.”
The Lions began their season Feb. 27 against East Feliciana and don’t play again until March 3 at Amite, which was done in part because six players won’t join the team until after basketball season, with four or five of those as projected starters.
The Lions will also compete in tournaments at Maurepas, Episcopal of Acadiana and Anacoco and will face St. Michael, Episcopal and Slaughter Community Charter before starting district play.
“I’d like to have very winnable games, and then I like to have some games that could be winnable if we play well,” Gautreau said. “I think it’s going to be a tough game against (Class 4A) St. Michael. It’s going to be a tough game against Episcopal. Tournaments, you never know who you’re going to get. Hopefully we can have a decent record going into district play.”
FSHS will compete for the District 10-2A title with St. Thomas Aquinas, Doyle, Springfield, Northlake Christian and Pope John Paul II.
“Everybody’s good in our district,” Gautreau said, noting the Lions advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-6 record in district play last season. “I don’t know about Northlake and what Pope John Paul will bring, but just from the past few years, you’re having to go against Doyle that made it to the state championship last year; St. Thomas that made it to the (Division III) semis in the select. Everybody in our district won their first-round game, so it’s a brutal district schedule, and it kind of gets a little bit easier sometimes when you make it to the playoffs.”
In the end, Gautreau knows it’s going to be all about the pitching for his team.
“We’ve been to the second round every year that we’ve made the playoffs,” he said. “It kind of just depends on who you get in that second round and who’s got the best pitching because it is two-out-of-three. I think we very well could get back to the quarters and depending on our situation whether we’re going to be hosting or going on the road, we could possibly have a chance. Like I said, you never know. If we get the pitching, I think we’ve got a good chance of going back to the quarters, and then anything can happen there.”
