LIVINGSTON -- Doyle’s pitching wasn’t as sharp as it has been this postseason, but when the defense played like it did in Saturday’s Class 2A quarterfinal game against Kinder, it wasn’t an issue.
The No. 1 seed Tigers turned four double plays while Karson Jones, Logan Turner and Peyton Woods combined on a two-hitter in a 5-0 win to put Doyle into the state tournament for the first time since 2019.
The Tigers will face No. 5 Loreauville in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
“Four double plays,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after his pitchers worked around four walks. “Again, pitching and defense is key to winning late in the year, and that’s what we’ve done. I think coach (Darrell Frasier) told me it’s like 33 innings in the playoffs with zero runs. That’s a statement for our guys getting out there competing.”
The game was scoreless until the third inning as each team stranded two runners over the first two innings.
Doyle, playing as the road team in the second game of the three-game series, broke the stalemate in the top of the third when Cade Watts drew a one-out walk and Cade Lyons followed with a two-run home run to left field.
“I just knew the offspeed was coming,” Lyons said. “They got me tricked up (Friday) in the game, so I was trying to wait on it and go backside. He ended up hanging a change-up, and I turned on it.”
Tyson Stewart and Braden McLin followed with two-out singles and moved to second and third on a wild pitch before Abedn Kennedy flied out to left to end the inning.
Doyle began its run of double plays in the bottom of the third after Jones walked Luke LeBoeuf, and Landon Schmitz grounded into a fielder’s choice at third then stole second. Griffin Cooley followed with a single to right field, but Landon Richard flied out to Kody Mitchell in left. Mitchell fired to catcher Landon Wolfe, who tagged courtesy runner Mason Tramel for the final out of the inning at the plate.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kinder’s Brooks Fawcett was hit by a pitch with one out. LeBoeuf flied out to Lyons in right field, who threw to Stewart at first to double up Fawcett.
After Doyle was retired in order in the top of the fifth, the Tigers turned another double play to get out of the bottom of the inning.
Turner, who came on in relief in the fifth, walked Brayden Guillory and Trystan Pope with one out. Guillory moved to second on a passed ball and stole third. Schmitz followed with shot to Watts at shortstop, who threw to McLin at third to double up Guillory.
Turner gave up a one-out single to Landon Richard in the sixth, but Collin Pousson grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
“The double play ball saved us all game,” Beatty said. “If we don’t get one of those double plays or something like that, the complexion of the game can change in their favor. Momentum stayed on our side. We never let them get the momentum. That’s what it’s all about.”
Doyle put the game away in the seventh as Dru Beatty reached on an error at first base to open the inning. Lyons doubled to left one out later, and Braden Keen walked to load the bases. A balk brought in a run, and another run scored on a wild pitch before Stewart popped out to first to score Keen for the game’s final run.
Doyle got the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Turner exited the game with an apparent arm injury while pitching to Andrew Alexander.
“His arm’s been bothering him all year,” Beatty said of Turner. “He was hurt, then he got better. I feel bad for him because he wants to be out there. He said, ‘I’m finishing.’ I said, ‘No, we’re not. Let’s come on and get you out.’ I didn’t want to take a risk. Let’s just hope there’s nothing serious. Our thoughts and prayers are going to be with him.”
Woods needed three pitches to strike out Alexander swinging to end the game and send the Tigers to Sulphur.
Jones gave up one hit, two walks and struck out two in four innings, while Turner gave up a hit and two walks in 2.2 innings.
“When he’s on, he’s really good,” Beatty said, noting Jones threw a no-hitter against Northlake Christian. “We knew that he was probably only going to give us four or five (innings), and so be it. When he got us out of that last jam, double play to get him out of the inning, I said, ‘That’s it. Let’s shut him down.’
“I knew we were deep on the mound,” Beatty continued. “If we had to start going through guys, we were going to do it, so it didn’t matter. He threw well enough to get us there, and that’s all that matters.”
Schmitz gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and struck out two in a complete game loss.
“It was much more competitive game today,” Beatty said. “We heard that when their lefty is on the mound that they played totally different. You could see it in their attitude that they played different. I expected nothing but a great game. It’s great for our team. We’re so excited. The seniors, they’re getting back there. We’re going to hopefully erase some of that bitter taste from 2019 and go try to win one.”
Added Jones: “We’ve got to keep playing, win some ball games, bring home the ring.”
