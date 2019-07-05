All it took was one phone call to change the course of Chase Guitreau’s post-high school baseball career.
Guitreau, an All-Parish and Class B honorable mention All-State player for Maurepas, signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College last Wednesday, and said the decision was all about timing.
Guitreau originally had a spot as a walk-on at Baton Rouge Community College and was going to enroll before a call from Southwest coach Ken Jackson, who offered a full scholarship. Junior college programs in Mississippi are limited to four scholarships for out-of-state players.
“I was about to start going to BRCC, talking to them,” Guitreau said. “It was getting close.”
The decision wasn’t based solely on baseball with Guitreau planning to major in engineering.
“Their school program is really nice, and their baseball program is really nice, so that’s why I tried my hardest to get there,” said Guitreau, who was also looking at Pearl River Community College. “It just happened to work out.
“Their engineering program is pretty good, and they made it to where I can also do baseball around schooling, so it worked out really well,” Guitreau said.
Wolves coach Anthony Gregoire said Jackson came to watch Guitreau play in Maurepas’ 2-0 win over Mount Hermon, a game in which Guitreau had 15 strikeouts. Guitreau later worked out for Southwest near the end of the school year.
“It’s a small school. It’s in a small town, so it’s kind of like going to Maurepas,” Gregoire said of the campus in Summit, Miss. “It’s kind of like going to Springfield. It’s kind of like going to Doyle. It’s still that small – everybody knows everybody on campus. It’s not that big college, so that mentality as you get in there is not where you get overwhelmed and you’re just a number. Everybody knows each other.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for him, and I think he really wanted to go there,” Gregoire said.
Guitreau, who played several positions at Maurepas, signed primarily as a pitcher. He was won over by Jackson and the team’s pitching staff. He’s hoping he can fill multiple roles for the Bears as well.
“That’s mainly what I wanted to do is go to college as a pitcher,” Guitreau said. “That’s my main thing, but it doesn’t really matter if I do play the field, as long as I have a role as a pitcher, which is mainly what he wants me there for, but they also told me if they have to, and I show myself, then I can also earn a spot as an infielder as well. That’s one thing I’m going to go out and do. I’m going to go out and do 110 percent at practice and work my way to get a role as an infielder and a pitcher.”
Guitreau said he’s glad to have the recruiting process behind him.
“Now I can focus on working out and getting better for college,” he said.
Gregoire pointed out former Maurepas player Kade Scivicque, who is now playing for the Detroit Tigers Triple-A team in Toledo, Ohio, also attended Southwest before moving on to a solid career at LSU – something Guitreau is well aware of.
“I’m going to try to be as good as him, if not better, but that’s not really the big factor,” Guitreau said. “I’m just going there to better myself.”
