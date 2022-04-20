An RBI double by Newman’s Will Robert with one out in the bottom of the ninth capped a 9-8 comeback win over Doyle on the road Tuesday.
The Greenies scored eight runs over the final four innings to get the win.
Jack Robert led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, and Tucker Joseph’s sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Clayton Stevens to second, setting up the game-winning hit.
Doyle grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first inning as Peyton Woods doubled in a run, Braden McLin singled in another, and Jackson McCreary had a two-run triple.
Newman scratched for a run in the second, and Abedn Kennedy had a run-scoring single in the third for a 5-1 lead.
McLin’s two-run home run extended the advantage to 7-1, and the Tigers went ahead 8-1 in the sixth.
Newman got four hits and a walk in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 8-4 and got four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game on three singles, a walk, a hit batter and a sacrifice bunt.
Woods went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Kennedy was 2-for-3, McLin went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, McCreary had two RBIs and Wyatt Morgan scored two runs.
Woods gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and struck out three in six innings. McCreary gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings, while Cody Lovett gave up two hits and a run in a third of an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.