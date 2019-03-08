Albany got a pair of two-out hits in the bottom of the third inning to rally for a 3-1 win over East St. John as part of the St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament on Thursday.
Brock Bennett’s two-out double scored Reid Rayborn to knot the score at 1-1, and Brock Bankston’s RBI single put the Hornets ahead for good.
Justin Coats doubled and scored on Reid Rayborn’s grounder in the fourth for the game’s final run.
Donovan Giamalva gave up two hits and struck out eight in five innings for the win, and Micah Cleveland struck out three while giving up one hit in two innings of relief work.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 14, HOLDEN 1
The Lions scored in every inning but the fifth, including a seven-run third, to run-rule the Rockets in five innings.
FSHS led 5-0 and used five hits, two hit batters, a walk and an error to key the big third inning for a 12-0 lead.
Logan Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Brett Hutchinson for Holden’s lone run in the fourth.
Evan Rohlfs, Brody Bell and Brice Fruge each had two hits for FSHS.
Roman Hodges and Jonas LeBourgeois combined to give up seven hits for FSHS.
EPISCOPAL 3, DOYLE 2
The Knights scored the game-winning run in the third on an RBI grounder to go ahead 3-1.
Episcopal turned a walk, a single and an error into a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Tigers fought back on Cole Mack’s RBI grounder in the fourth, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Andrew Yuratich had an RBI grounder in the seventh for the game’s final run.
Brock Adams gave up four hits, three walks and struck out six in a complete game loss. Tyson Stewart had two hits for Doyle.
DOYLE 6, MAUREPAS 2
Doyle’s Logan Turner pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to get the win over the Wolves.
The Tigers led 3-2 before breaking the game open with a three-run fifth inning.
Aiden McCoy had had Maurepas’ only hit.
