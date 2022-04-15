Cameron Andrews hurled a one-hitter while striking out four, and Denham Springs collected seven hits in a 10-0 win over Woodlawn at North Park on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets got rolling with a five-run first inning, scoring all of the runs with two outs.
Jed Cambre scored on a wild pitch after a leadoff walk, and Reese Mooney walked and Conner Rodrigue was hit by a pitch, setting up a two-run triple to center field by Jude Clarke for a 3-0 lead.
Ryder Wygant doubled in a run, and Jaxon Adams singled to score another.
In the bottom of the second, Eli Digirolamo singled, stole second and scored on Clayton Williamson’s single for a 6-0 lead.
Carson Pittman scored on an error, and Mooney grounded to short to drive in a run in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.
Patrick Landry scored on a wild pitch after a leadoff walk in the fifth, and Madden Major scored the game’s final run after Digirolamo reached on an error.
Major went 1-for-1 and scored two runs, Clarke was 1-for-1 with a run and two RBIs, Willamson went 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Wygant was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead DSHS.
CENTRAL 6, WALKER 2
Central’s Grayden Harris and Jude Gremillion combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to key the win.
Central snapped a 2-2 with a three-run sixth on two doubles, a walk, an error and a single with two out. Central added a solo home run in the seventh.
Walker scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third after Landon Kish and Caleb Webb drew a pair of two-out walks and moved up on a wild pitch. Kish scored when Mason Morgan grounded into a fielder’s choice at third.
Central got a two-run double in the fifth to take the lead, and Taylor Jeansonne walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.
Phillip Thurmond had Walker’s only hit.
Cooper Carlton gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and struck out one in 5.2 innings, while Kish gave up two hits and a run in 1.1 innings of relief.
MAUREPAS 12, DOWNSVILLE 3
Prestin Vicknair and Kade Penalber combined on a two-hitter, and the Wolves scored seven runs in the second.
The Wolves had six of their 10 hits in the second inning, including a two-run single by Vicknair. Alex Aime, Colby Penalber and Kade Penalber also drove in runs with hits.
Downsville got three runs in the third, but Dakota Guitreau had a two-run double in a three-run fourth for a 10-3 lead.
The Wolves tacked on two runs in the fifth.
Vicknair gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in three innings, while Kade Penalber struck out two with no hits and two walks in two innings of relief.
Gavin Reine went 3-for-4 with two runs, and Guitreau went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
HOLDEN 5, STANLEY 3
The Rockets snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Braden Ogima was hit by a pitch, and Brant McSwain singled to lead off the third, and the Rockets scored the go-ahead run when Josh Strother reached on an error.
Aidan Hutchinson singled in a run, and Strother later stole home to make the score 4-1.
Stanley scratched for a run in the fifth, and McSwain and Brent Cobb had consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the inning and moved up on Jake Forbes’ sacrifice bunt before Strother grounded into a fielder’s choice to score a run for a 5-2 lead.
Stanley got a run in the top of the seventh on two singles and an error.
McSwain went 2-for-3, and Hutchinson was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI to lead the Rockets.
McSwain gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and struck out three in a complete game win.
