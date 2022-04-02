FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Springfield baseball coach Chris Blanchard couldn’t help but see a little bit of some of his former teams in the current French Settlement squad when the teams tangled Friday at Mark Holmes Field.
If history is an indicator, that’s a good thing for the future of the FSHS program.
“I’m not saying this in an arrogant way, but that’s where we were four years ago,” Blanchard said after the Lions rallied to cut Springfield’s lead to a run in the bottom of the sixth, and the Bulldogs pulled away with a four-run seventh in a 9-4 win in District 10-2A play. “Our young guys were (taking their) lumps like (FSHS starting pitcher) Mason (Hill), and right now, our young guys are now seniors facing him as a young guy, so it’s one of those things like role reversal from a few years ago. I know how good he’s going to be because I see our guys who went through the same process.”
“It’s just one of those solid baseball wins against a good up-and-coming team,” Blanchard said after Jayden Teague, Sladen Lyles and Will Taylor combined on a two-hitter.
Meanwhile, the loss was a learning experience for first-year FSHS coach Kade Scivicque’s team, which lost its seventh straight game.
“Our guys, they’re starting to fight,” Scivicque said. “We’re trying to instill that extra fight in them, trying to teach them to play the game the right way, respect the game, just play hard. If you’re going to make a mistake, make it playing 110 percent. This is a crazy game, tough game.”
Class 2A No. 2 Springfield (14-5, 2-1) led 5-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, when Blanchard pulled starter Teague in favor of Lyles, who walked Edward Allison to lead off the inning.
Allison moved to second on a balk and scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 5-1. After Lyles walked Joel LeBourgeois and Jaedon Kinler, Blanchard lifted Lyles in favor of Taylor, who gave up a single to Will McMorris to load the bases.
Hill followed with a grounder to second to cut the lead to 5-2, and Kinler scored on a passed ball to make the score 5-3. After a strikeout, McMorris scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 5-4 before Zane Wilson flied out to center to end the inning.
“They’re coming around, and we’re just missing that one or two big hits,” Scivicque said. “(We had) bases load there, and we were fortunate enough to get a few, but those few were the only ones we got. We couldn’t get that big hit and extend it. The last couple of games, we were one, two hits away to put somebody away or to get on top or to do something. The next thing you know, we don’t get that hit, and the momentum goes back to them.”
Springfield padded the lead in the top of the seventh as Teague singled, Blake Lobell doubled to left and Lyles singled to center to make the score 7-4.
“It’s just to try to find a way to get on base, whether that’s a walk, getting hit, or finding a way to put the ball in play and make it to base,” Teague said. “That was the approach I was having at the plate.”
“I was right there behind him,” Lobell said with a laugh. “Get on however I can. Get it to the next guy. I’ve got Sladen, Will (Sanders), Jayden (Morris) all behind me. We can hit one through nine, so our approach was just get it to the next guy. Get on however you can and let the guys behind you do their job.”
Lyles, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Morris’ double to center for an 8-4 lead. Trip Simms reached on an error at shortstop, allowing Morris to score the game’s final run.
”It’s good to get in some games where you have to fight,” Blanchard said. “Coach Scivicque and Coach (Jared) Poche’ are doing a great job with them. They’re instilling throwing strikes, playing solid defense and fighting until the very end. Their hitting is going to come along. They’ve got a bunch of young guys, but they’re doing a great job, and their kids are buying in. They did a great job fighting, and we answered the bell and were able to pull through at the end by just doing some little things correctly.”
Taylor gave up a leadoff walk to Brady Andrews in the bottom of the seventh but got three fly ball outs to end the game.
Springfield got the scoring started on Lobell’s solo home run to center field with two out in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead.
“It was right spot, right time, and I just put a good swing on it, got lucky,” said Lobell, who went 3-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs.
Lyles and Sanders followed with singled, but Morris grounded to second to end the inning.
Sanders was 2-for-4, while Taylor was 2-for-4 with two runs.
The Lions missed an opportunity in the bottom of the first after Allison drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on LeBourgeois’ grounder to second and third on Kinler’s single to right before Teague got consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
“When they come in and score and then we come in and have got a chance and we don’t cash in that chance, our guys kind of fall a little bit behind, and then they kind of hang their head for a second,” Scivicque said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to work on. We’ve been trying to instill that we’ve got some good athletes, and we’ve got some guys that can play, but we can’t hang our heads. We’ve got to just go get it. It’s taken a little time to work with that, but they’re slowly taking that next step to learn and to fight and to keep going.”
The score remained the same until the top of the third, when Taylor led off with a single, and Lobell followed with a one-out single and moved to second on the throw.
Taylor scored on Lyles’ sacrifice fly to center, and Lobell scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
Teague settled in, retiring the Lions in order in the third, fourth and fifth. Teague gave up one hit, two walks and struck out five in five innings to get the win.
“My fastball, slider and curveball were working the best for me,” Teague said. “I just was able to get used to that taller mound and just find the strike zone and just worry about throwing strikes and let my defense work behind me.”
“We preach to our guys be aggressive, don’t be too passive,” Scivicque said. “Be aggressive. Be ready to go. Put the fight on and get after it. But times like tonight, when a guy’s not dotting, and a guy has good stuff, but he has a ton of movement and he’s not just placing it exactly where he wants it, it’s tough to pull that aggressiveness and that fight back from them, but at times like that, they need to. We go out there and I think through four innings, five innings, he’s only at 50-something pitches. Not taking anything from him. It’s just we are getting ourselves out at times, but I guess that’s a younger team and being aggressive and wanting to get after it, they’re trying to swing from the on-deck circle.”
Lyles gave up three runs and three walks without retiring a batter, while Taylor gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in two innings of relief.
“Will’s a strike thrower, so he’s going to get up there, he’s going to throw some strikes and he’s going to limit the damage,” Blanchard said. “That’s what he’s really good at. He knows the game unbelieveably. He’s a very baseball-intelligent young man, and he’s going to make a great coach one day. He understands the situation. He understands if he just limits them, we’re still up, and we’ve got a chance to add on in the seventh, and that’s exactly what he did. He’s just a great baseball player.”
Hill retired the Bulldogs in order in the fourth, but the Bulldogs scratched for a pair of runs in the fifth as Taylor led off with a single, moved to second on Teague’s sacrifice bunt to third, stole third and scored when Lobell reached on an error at third for a 4-0 lead. Lyles doubled to center to drive in a run for a 5-0 lead.
“Our whole goal is to try to score one an inning, and when we can … try to push and extend the lead and stay aggressive and make them make plays,” Blanchard said. “They made a bunch of good plays tonight. Edward Allison made some plays in the four-hole. He’s just a great athlete and made some great plays.”
Hill gave up 14 hits, no walks and struck out five in a complete game loss, throwing 96 pitches, with 70 for strikes.
“There are times that you can throw too many strikes, but for a guy like that who’s just going to compete, go right at you, he’s not scared, and as a freshman, you can’t ask any more,” Scivicque said. “You want him to keep throwing. You want him to keep pounding the zone. You want him to keep going after guys, and he has it. He has the fight. He has the bulldog in him. He has the want to go get it. Sometimes he’s a little too much in the zone, and guys take advantage of it, but we’d rather him be in the zone than not in the zone and walking guys. We’d rather them hit their way on than give them free passes. We’re very proud of him. He’s gone above and beyond our expectations, and he has a ton of fight in him, just an all-around great kid.”
Blanchard praised Hill as well.
“Mason did a great job,” Blanchard said. “Mason’s a heck of a player. He’s one of their young guys that, in a few years, he’s going to be really good.”
