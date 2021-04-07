Jayden Teague added another accomplishment in a stellar season on the mound for Springfield.
Teague, who threw consecutive no-hitters earlier this season, hurled a perfect game with five strikeouts in an 11-0 win over French Settlement in District 10-2A action Tuesday at Springfield.
The Bulldogs backed him with nine hits, including a five-run first inning that featured a leadoff triple from Will Taylor, who later scored on a steal of home. Sladen Lyles had a two-run double, and Teague doubled in another run for a 4-0 lead. Teague scored on Bryce Vittorio’s sacrifice fly.
Logan Lobell tripled and scored on Blake Lobell’s grounder to second in the second inning for a 6-0 advantage, and Russell Egnew had a run-scoring in the third to make the score 7-0.
Lyles had a run-scoring double, and Logan Lobell, Teague and Vittorio scored on wild pitches to cap the scoring in the fourth.
Sy Berthelot, Beau Wilson and Devin Mayes pitched for FSHS, combining to give up nine hits, 11 runs and four walks while striking out three in four innings.
