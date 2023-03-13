Holden Logo

The Holden baseball team split a pair of games in the Converse Tournament on Saturday, as Josh Strother and Colton Lewis combined on a one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Oak Hill.

Also on Saturday, Stanley scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to key an 11-5 win over the Rockets.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.