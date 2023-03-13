The Holden baseball team split a pair of games in the Converse Tournament on Saturday, as Josh Strother and Colton Lewis combined on a one-hitter in a 10-0 win over Oak Hill.
Also on Saturday, Stanley scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to key an 11-5 win over the Rockets.
Strother gave up a hit and walked one while striking out three in five innings, while Lewis walked one in an inning of relief.
The Rockets had six hits and broke the game open with nine runs over the final three innings.
Tyler Thompson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Jake Forbes was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Thompson and Strother singled to open the sixth inning, and Thompson scored on an error and Strother a passed ball for a 5-4 lead.
Stanley got four hits, a hit batter and four walks to key the game-winning rally.
Strother was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Holden, which had six hits.
Thompson gave up four hits, four runs, no walks and struck out six in 4.2 innings, while Strother gave up four hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief. Jordan Pecoraro walked two in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
