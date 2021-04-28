Top-seeded Barbe knocked Denham Springs High out of the Class 5A playoffs Monday, but DSHS coach Mark Carroll couldn’t complain about his team’s effort and energy.
Barbe’s Jack Walker no-hit the Yellow Jackets in a 3-0 win.
Carter Holstein scattered five hits as Barbe scored a run in the second and added two in the sixth, with Barbe scoring its third run on a two-out balk.
No. 32 Denham Springs, which started five sophomores in the game, threw out a pair of runners at the plate on throws from the outfield.
Five players had a hit for Barbe.
