Antonio Ragusa has worked with some of the most well-respected coaches in the profession.
Now he’s getting the chance to run his own program.
Ragusa, who served as an assistant coach at Walker for the past two seasons, will be Albany’s new baseball coach. He takes over for David Pittman.
“I’m really excited,” the 25-year-old Ragusa said. “You’ve got to assume everybody gets into this profession with the dream of one day being a head coach. I’ll say it multiple times, I consider myself one of the luckiest coaches around. I’ve been able to be under some great head coaches in a short time period, and I’m just really excited to take everything I’ve learned from those men and bring it and help the young men of Albany grow into successful people in society.”
“I am excited to finally have the position filled,” Albany principal Kim Freeman said in an email to The News announcing the hiring Wednesday. “He is energetic and excited about the challenge ahead. This will be his first head coaching job, but I have confidence that he will be able to teach our athletes about more than just the game of baseball.”
Ragusa also has stops at Central and Denham Springs as an assistant, giving him the chance to work under Mike Forbes and Sid Edwards at Central, Mark Carroll at Denham Springs and Randy Sandifer at Walker.
“Not everything comes easy,” Ragusa said, while noting he took the Walker job, in part, to work with Sandifer “to grow as a coach.” “I don’t know everything. I don’t act like I know everything, because everywhere I go, I learn something new. That’s what I was able to do under Coach Sandifer. He taught me a lot. He gave me a lot of responsibilities and corrected me on some things that could have been better, could have been fixed. He said, ‘Look, I used to do that when I was your age, and this is how it works better for you, the program, and all the coaches.’”
“Just like (with) Coach Sandifer, I went into that job wanting to be a sponge – take everything that I could from a man that I believe is one of the most highly-respected coaches in this area, and I have the utmost respect for him,” Ragusa said of working with Carroll. “And then of course, growing more accepting the job at Walker to learn under another guy who’s highly-respected in our area.”
Sandifer spoke highly of Ragusa.
“Even though age-wise he’s 25, as an assistant coach, he’s put in some time,” Sandifer said. “Like I told him, I hate to see him go, but I’m very happy for him.
“I think this is a good opportunity for him, and it’s one of those things where I think because of what he’s done for the last seven, eight years, the programs he’s been involved with, he deserves this,” Sandifer said. “I told him you’re going to go out, and you’ll take things from all three of us that you worked under … and you’re going to have to put your personality around it and be you, but baseball doesn’t change. How me, Mike and Mark have coached may be different, but we’re still accomplishing or trying to accomplish the same things. He’ll have to figure out his personality and bits and pieces of it and he may take one aspect of the game from Mike. He may take another aspect from Mark and another aspect from me and kind of form it, because that’s what we’ve all done.”
The Hornets went 5-20 last season and advanced to the Class 3A playoffs with a young team, and Ragusa said the cupboard isn’t bare when it comes to the program.
“I had a great conversation with Coach Pittman (Tuesday), and he kind of told me that before COVID hit (in 2020), they had a lot of seniors that were hoping to lead Albany to a great year, and of course, like everybody it got cut short,” Ragusa said. “It (stinks) for those seniors that didn’t get to finish out that year, but it also impacts the younger kids who are coming in from the middle school and your freshmen and sophomores who you hope to get a full year of experience of just kind of the speed of high school baseball, and they didn’t get that the year of COVID, so they went into last season with a very inexperienced team.
“What I know from my conversations with people in the area and Coach Pittman is that there’s a lot of talent in this community when it comes to baseball, and a (there are) a bunch of kids who are willing to work hard and just (have) talent,” Ragusa continued.
It’s that work ethic Ragusa is hoping to capitalize on as he puts his stamp on the Albany program.
“What I look forward to kind of bringing to Albany is just hard work,” he said. “Come every day willing to put in that work. I’ve had some great mentors tell me that the wins and losses will come as long as the kids are willing to put in the hard work. Everybody’s taught at a young age, you put in the work, good things will happen. I guess my style is really just kind of trusting the system and coming in and every day wanting to get better, wanting to put in that hard work.”
The other part of Ragusa’s formula to get the Albany program back on track involves reaching out to the community, his players and their parents.
“It’s kind of just building relationships to start,” he said. “If I can earn the trust of the community, the players, their parents and I put my trust in them, I think that’s how we can really start on a good note and once the time comes for us to actually get on the diamond, with trust and hard work, I believe that we can be successful.”
Ragusa will also be an assistant football coach on David Knight’s staff at Albany.
“It’s huge,” Ragusa said of coaching football. “I was told kind of when I showed first interest in this job that in this job that in this small community, a lot of the kids are two sport athletes, which I love. I was able to play both sports, baseball and football in high school, and I think that’s a huge part of the development of young men. I was just talking to Coach Sandifer saying that some places if I wouldn’t have been a football coach, I wouldn’t really get to talk to these kids until January, late December, but with me being on the football staff and most of these kids playing both sports, I get to build that relationship before we get on the baseball diamond.”
