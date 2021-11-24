The French Settlement basketball team moved to 5-1 on the season, going 3-0 in the Sacred Heart Tournament this week, picking up wins over Cecilia, Crowley and Holy Savior Menard.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 75, CECILIA 52
Edward Allison paced the Lions with 33 points, including five 3-pointers.
FSHS led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Allison scored 18 points in the second quarter as the Lions led 39-21 at halftime.
Allison had 13 in the third quarter, helping extend the lead to 58-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 62, CROWLEY 37
The Lions led 23-4 at the end of the first quarter, with Allison scoring 18 of his 22 points during the run. He had four 3-pointers.
Joel LeBourgeois added 11 points with nine coming in the second quarter as the Lions led 43-14 at halftime.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 69, HOLY SAVIOR MENARD 52
Draven Smith led the Lions with 23 points, scoring 12 in the first quarter as FSHS led 20-11.
Allison added 16 points.
