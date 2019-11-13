BASKETBALL | Hometown hero! Walker's Jalen Cook celebrated after becoming school's first basketball player to sign with LSU

WALKER – In a political season such as this, Walker High’s Jalen Cook was a landslide winner Wednesday, garnering hugs and kisses like votes and posing for numerous pictures.
It not only spoke to the heights Cook’s reached as a basketball player – regarded as one of the nation’s best point guards – but the popularity he enjoyed at home.
It was one of the driving forces that led Cook – a 6-foot, 185-pounder – to sign with LSU’s basketball program which he did during a ceremony in the school’s gym Wednesday morning in front of purple-and-gold-clad family, friends and classmates.
Cook, the state’s No. 2 rated player by 247 Sports became the first player from Walker High to sign with a Power-5 Conference school such as LSU. He became the first player from Livingston Parish to sign with LSU in 14 years since current Tigers assistant coach, Tasmin Mitchell, achieved the distinction out of Denham Springs High.
“We are very happy to have Jalen Cook join the LSU basketball program,” LSU coach Will Wade said in a university release. “His ability to score and distribute the basketball, as well as his skills on defense, will be a big addition for the Tigers and we look forward to him joining us next season.”
Cook, the state’s Mr. Basketball and Class 5A MVP, committed to LSU nearly five months ago and never wavered from that pledge. For the first time during his storied high school career, Cook decided during the summer after his commitment to concentrate on basketball where he’ll try to lead the Wildcats in pursuit of a third consecutive trip to the Class 5A state tournament.
“I went with the one that I have the most passion for,” Cook said of basketball. “The one I love the most, the one I want to wake up and feel like doing the most.”
His father Eric Cook, now in his fourth year on Walker’s city council, had a front-row seat to his son’s journey that began by watching sports on television as a youngster.
By the time he was old enough to starting riding the bus, Eric Cook knew when his son was home by the distinct sound coming from the family’s driveway.
“I would hear a ball bouncing outside,” he said. “He would come home from grade school, drop his stuff and run to the basketball goal.”
With two older brothers and a father who coached youth sports it was a good bet Jalen Cook would follow in their footsteps, something Eric Cook could see that at an early age that his youngest son was gifted.
On top of the talent, was a drive not often witnessed in kids his own age.
“Even at the age of three, he was different, and you could see it in him,” Eric Cook said. “He was always engaged. He didn’t play with toys. His toys were footballs and basketballs and that’s what he did. He loved it. You could see the light in his eyes.”
Eric Cook also said there’s an early attachment to LSU, a byproduct of growing up in a purple-and-gold household.
That fabric remained throughout Cook’s formative years and by the time Wade arrived at LSU three years ago, the Tigers increasingly became a program he could relate to and eventually call home.
“I had a lot of interest, but LSU was there since I was a freshman, telling me how to improve my game and just giving me advice,” Jalen Cook said. “I felt like they really wanted me the most. They kept in contact and it felt like family. It felt like home there.”
Jalen Cook recalled his first scholarship offer – the summer before his freshman year at Walker High – when a spectacular performance at the University of Houston’s camp resulted in an eye-opening experience.
It certainly wasn’t his last.
“I was happy, I knew I was headed in the right direction to have coaches from the outside telling me not to be complacent, that I had more work to do,” said Jalen Cook, who wound up with eight basketball offers. “A lot of kids get offers and they start relaxing. It made me go harder.”
Eric Cook told the story that after he concluded his professional playing career overseas that Mitchell, after seeing Jalen Cook play as a sophomore, predicted that he would not only play Division I basketball one day, he would do so at LSU.
“He never let us forget that,” Eric Cook said.
Mitchell joined Wade’s staff in a non-coaching role before he was elevated to a full-time assistant once LSU’s 2018-19 season that included a trip to the Sweet 16 was over.
It further enhanced the Tigers’ chances of landing Cook, who was coming off his best season at Walker, where after helping the Wildcats to the Class 5A state championship as a sophomore, he was a driving force in their state runners-up finish a year ago.
Cook, who has a career scoring average of 21 points and scored 2,293 points, averaged a career-best 29.5 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.5 steals.
He experienced a postseason awards bonanza that ranged from his third straight All-Parish MVP honor, District 4-5A MVP, state tournament MVP, USA Today’s Player of Year for Louisiana, Class 5A MVP and Mr. Basketball.
“I’ve been working hard all of my life,” Jalen Cook said. “It (thoughts of playing in college) started getting serious about eighth grade. I started making this a priority, really thinking about it a lot. As I worked out, I thought about the next level and trying to get better and better. I started being more focused.”
Cook also rose in the ranks among the nation’s best players where he was rated by 247 Sports as the 21st best point guard and 139th overall player.
Wherever he played with his Louisiana Elite AAU team into the summer, it was a good bet that either Wade or Mitchell – or both – were in attendance. The school he always wanted to attend had not only made him a standing offer but coveted his talents to potentially be the program’s point guard of the future.
Cook committed on June 18 and took his official visit two weeks ago. He counted down the days to the start of the NCAA’s early signing period which brought about a finality for not only Cook, but a school and community that were there to help him celebrate the moment with an eye toward a bright future – one that will be spent in purple and gold.
“Since I started playing AAU, you see a lot of people commit and sign,” Jalen Cook said. “I just wanted to be one of those guys of signing day. I wanted to be the one making my parents proud. It’s really a dream come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.