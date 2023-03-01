Mekhi Varnado had 29 points, and Walker hit 10 3-pointers as a team to cruise to a 74-39 win over Mandeville in the regional round of the Division I non-select playoffs Tuesday at Walker.
No. 4 Walker hosts No. 5 Ouachita Parish, a 68-61 winner over No. 12 Hahnville, in the quarterfinals.
Elsewhere, No. 4 Gibsland-Coleman hit eight 3-pointers and 10 players scored in a 77-41 win over No. 13 Holden in the regional round of the Division V non-select playoffs.
The Wildcats led 24-12 at the end of the first quarter and 40-24 at halftime to cruise to the win.
Varnado hit six 3-pointers in the game and scored 13 points in the third quarter as the Wildcats led 63-30 going into the fourth.
Ja’Cory Thomas added 14 points for Walker, while Warren Young Jr. and KJ Smith-Johnson each scored nine, with Smith-Johnson hitting two 3-pointers.
Walker went 14-for-19 at the line, while Mandeville went 1-for-3 hitting one 3-pointer.
GIBSLAND-COLEMAN 77, HOLDEN 41
Gibsland-Coleman led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime to spark the win.
The Rockets trailed 57-35 before being outscored 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
Jake Forbes led Holden with 12 points, while Brody Miller added 10.
Holden hit one 3-pointer and went 6-for-7 from the line. Gibsland-Coleman was 9-for-17 at the line.
