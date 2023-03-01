Parish Tournament Live Oak-Walker boys Mekhi Varnado, Marcel Foster

Walker's Mekhi Varnado works the ball up the court as Live Oak's Marcel Foster (3) defends during Friday's game.

Mekhi Varnado had 29 points, and Walker hit 10 3-pointers as a team to cruise to a 74-39 win over Mandeville in the regional round of the Division I non-select playoffs Tuesday at Walker.

No. 4 Walker hosts No. 5 Ouachita Parish, a 68-61 winner over No. 12 Hahnville, in the quarterfinals.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.