Hammond went 4-for-5 at the line in overtime during a 6-4 burst to pick up a 61-59 win over Live Oak in boys basketball action Monday.
Live Oak led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Tornadoes pulled ahead 29-19 at halftime.
The Eagles used a 23-15 run in the third quarter to cut the lead to 44-42 heading into the fourth quarter. The game was tied at 55-55 at the end of regulation.
T.J. Magee led Live Oak with 21 points, going 11-for-20 at the line. Tae Henyard added 17 and Sammy Smith chipped in 10.
Live Oak was 14-for-25 from the line as a team, while Hammond went 12-for-20. Hammond hit nine 3-pointers.
SPRINGFIELD 68, CRESCENT CITY CHRISTIAN 44
Springfield moved to 8-2 on the season, jumping out to a 40-22 lead at halftime to cruise to the win.
Eight players scored for the Bulldogs, with Owen Hodges and Kobe Dykes each putting up 14 points. Hodges was 5-for-5 from the line.
Amir Chaney added 13 points with three 3-pointers, while Rowen Harris had 12 points on four treys.
GIRLS
SPRINGFIELD 51, CRESCENT CITY CHRISTIAN 30
Thirteen players scored, none in double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 9-1 on the season after building a 38-13 lead at halftime.
Maddie Ridgedell led Springfield with seven points, Ana Vincent had six and Kadie McCabe and Peyton Ellis each had five. Ridgedell, McCabe and Ellis each had 3-pointers.
