Northlake Christian got off to a fast start and held off a Doyle comeback attempt in sending the Tigers to a 72-67 loss to open District 10-2A play Tuesday at Doyle.
Northlake, which got a 31-point effort from Bill Leahy, opened with a 22-11 run and led 39-28 at halftime.
The Tigers cut the lead to 53-47 going into the fourth quarter but couldn't catch up.
Doyle hit 10 3-pointers in the game and was led by Braden Keen with 18 points.
Thomas Hodges had 16 points with four 3-pointers and Logan Turner had 14 points with three 3-pointers.
