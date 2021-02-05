Holden got 28 points each from Coley Courtney and Dylan Gueldner to key an 85-66 road win over Mount Hermon on Friday, giving the Rockets their first district title since 2004.
The Rockets led 26-13 at the end of the first quarter and 48-34 at halftime.
Courtney had six treys in the game and scored 12 points in the third quarter.
Holden had nine 3-pointers in the game, while Mount Hermon hit 13.
Jake Forbes had 14 points for the Rockets, while Nick Forbes added 10.
LaQurry Alexander hit seven trey for Mount Hermon and finished with 25 points.
