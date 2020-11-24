LIVINGSTON – Denham Springs basketball coach Kevin Caballero and Holden counterpart Landon DuBois used their Monday performances in the Doyle Tournament as teaching tools of sorts heading into Tuesday’s game against each other.
That was a good thing for the Yellow Jackets, who picked up a 62-41 win over the Rockets at the Doyle Elementary Gym, but a different story for the Rockets.
“I thought last night, we looked at the film, we were extremely disappointed in our effort defensively,” Caballero said, referring to DSHS’ 73-54 loss to Doyle in the tournament opener Monday. “I didn’t think the guys were ready to play. It was an 11 o’clock start, but it was an 11 o’clock start for Doyle too. We stressed the fact that if we came out and defended, that we thought we’d have a chance, and I thought the kids responded well after yesterday.”
Meanwhile, Dubois said his team is looking for consistency after dropping to 2-3 on the season.
“I think the last time we talked, I mentioned us being kind of like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde …,” DuBois said while referencing the Rockets’ 82-74 loss to Hathaway on Monday. “We come out yesterday and score 74 points against an extremely good Hathaway team. Today, we had 15 points in the first half. We are struggling to stay consistent. Consistency was an issue for us last year, and it’s rearing its ugly head again. We have got to find a way to play better defensively, rebound and just be more consistent on the offensive side of the ball.”
DSHS (2-2) got off to a solid start, working its inside game while working the ball around offensively.
Nick Cosby, who finished with 18 points, scored the first six for the Yellow Jackets, who opened a 15-5 lead.
“Last time you and I talked, I said something about I thought we needed to be better defensively because that will give us some offensive opportunities, and it did tonight,” Caballero said. “We did a couple of things differently. (Monday), we played mostly half-court, and Doyle shot lights out, but today I thought we stretched the floor a little bit and it worked to our advantage.”
Holden’s Dylan Gueldner, who finished with 13 points, converted on consecutive three-points plays to cut the lead to 15-11 heading into the second quarter.
Denham’s Jordan Reams, who finished with 16 points, hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-11.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the second quarter, with Holden scoring four points in the period as DSHS built a 27-14 lead on JaBarry Fortenberry’s free throws.
“We missed a few free throws early, but I think later in the game, we made them down the stretch,” Caballero said after the Yellow Jackets went 16-for-23 from the line in the game, including 11-for-15 in the second half. “You’ve got to make those and convert those layups when they’re putting that pressure on us, which we did for the most part.”
The Yellow Jackets led 27-15 at halftime after Holden’s Nick Forbes, who finished with nine points, hit a free throw with 26 seconds left in the half.
“I don’t know how many turnovers we had,” DuBois said. “I’m sure hudl is going to tell me tonight at some point, but I don’t even think I want to look at it, because I know it was a lot. I think we had at least 10 in that first quarter. It’s hard to win a ball game when you’re turning it over 10-plus times in one quarter. You’re just giving them way too many free opportunities, and that’s what we did today.”
Holden, which went 12-for-25 at the line, got as close as 31-24 on Forbes’ 3-pointer, but the Yellow Jackets scored six straight points, with four coming as a result of steals.
“We were just trying to do too much,” DuBois said of the burst. “A guy’s in front of us. He’s got his hand out. We don’t have to do anything fancy – either get by him or swing the ball and move. We tried to do a little too much, and it bit us in the rear end.”
Denham led 42-30 heading into the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 56-36 on Cosby’s inside basket, mostly taking advantage of Holden turnovers.
“I felt like defensively, we played much better today than we have in the past few games, but offensively, we can’t turn the ball over as many times as we did and expect to win a ball game,” DuBois said. “The crazy thing is, we turn it over that many times and we were kind of there for a good while until late in the fourth. I personally think we’re obviously talented. We’ve just got to find a way to put it all together.”
MONDAY’S GAME
HATHAWAY 82, DOYLE 74
Forbes led the Rockets with 18 points, Coley Courtney had 15, Gueldner 14, Jake Forbes 12 and Braden Wascom 10.
Noah Guidry led Hathaway with 28 points, while Ian Augustine had 25.
