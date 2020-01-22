WATSON - Live Oak fell victim to a hot-shooting Catholic High team that drained 14 3-pointers en route to a 74-54 victory Tuesday over the homestanding Eagles.
The Bears opened a 23-10 first-quarter lead and held a 37-24 halftime lead after the Eagles played on even terms in the second quarter.
Senior guard Lawrence Pierre led Live Oak with 25 points, including two of his team's three 3-pointers, while Amar Pink added 13 and Darian Ricard 10.
The Eagles return to action Friday at home against St. John of Plaquemine.
