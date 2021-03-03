LIVINGSTON -- Both teams knew what was coming, but only one of them is still alive in the Class 2A playoff field.
French Settlement and Doyle came out firing, but the Tigers used runs in the second and third quarters to pull away for an 85-63 win in a Class 2A regional playoff game Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
Both coaches said the game between District 10-2A rivals came down to experience.
“I told (FSHS coach) Jake (Bourgeois) afterward, the difference probably was nothing to do basketball-wise,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said after his team moved to 24-8 with a roster featuring seven seniors. “They shot it well. I just think that we were probably just a little more tough because we were older. We were physically probably a little tougher, but also a little mentally tougher in some spurts as well. Not that we played flawless, obviously, we could be better. But just as a whole, I thought that was probably the difference in the game is we were seniors … and just played a little tougher.”
No. 4 Doyle will host No. 5 Franklin, a 74-54 winner over West St. Mary, in the quarterfinals.
“To me it was our defense,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said after his team finished the season at 22-8 with no seniors. “It wasn’t good enough. We gave up 25 points in the first quarter, couldn’t keep guys out the paint. We couldn’t stay in front of people. I think we played much better defense in the second half. We only gave up 30-something points instead of 50. I’m just proud of our boys. Doyle’s a very good team. They’re a senior-heavy team. They have experience.”
The opening minutes of the game were a shootout with the teams combining to hit six 3-pointers among the game’s first eight baskets, with the Lions taking a 12-10 lead on Will McMorris’ trey. McMorris finished with 20 points, including four treys as the Lions hit 10 in the game.
“There for a while, nobody missed,” Kennedy. “I felt like it was like, bam – like threes. They hit three or four in a row, and we made some shots. I don’t know if they were all threes, but it was just kind of like is anybody going to be able to stop anybody tonight?”
From there, there were two ties and two lead changes, with Andrew Yuratich’s dunk keying a burst that gave the Tigers the lead for good at 18-14.
Brennan Boeneke’s trey cut the lead to 18-17, but Doyle’s Logan Turner hit a 3-pointer keying a run that put the Tigers up 25-19 at the end of the first quarter.
“We knew it was going to be fast tempo,” Bourgeois said. “We knew there were going to be a lot of threes. We knew both teams could shoot. We got a little winded. They have more depth than us. They have more of a bench, so they kept their guys fresh. I think we just ran out of a little gas.”
Draven Smith’s jumper got the Lions within 25-21, but the Tigers worked the boards to pull ahead 34-21 on Braden Keen’s 3-pointer.
The Lions cut the lead to seven points three times – the last at 39-32 on McMorris’ putback – before Keen’s 3-pointer keyed a run which put the Tigers up 46-35 at halftime.
“They played a great game,” French Settlement’s Edward Allison said after finishing with 28 points, including four 3-pointers. “We played a great game too, but at the end of the day, we just didn’t do enough to get back into the game.
“Both teams really knew what we were getting into because we all know each other so well,” Allison continued. “I thought we had a pretty good game plan too, but they played a great game. They had a good game plan. They stuck to it. They just made more shots than us.”
Doyle put the game out of reach in the third quarter with an 8-0 run that was capped by Landon Wolfe’s putback.
Kennedy said the run was the key to the game.
“We talked about coming out in that third quarter in just those first few minutes,” Kennedy said. “It’s an 11-point game, getting that thing up to that 16 where it’s a little more comfortable. Eleven points against them, in one minute, you’re right back in it. If you get it up to 16-18, at least if they make a run, you still have some wiggle room there, can call timeout and stop momentum. I thought that was key for us.”
Bourgeois also credited the Tigers’ rebounding.
“Their rebounding definitely put a dagger in things,” Bourgeois said. “I think they started off the second half with six points because they had to come up with five rebounds in three possessions. Whenever you give up that many shots to a really good team with bunch good shooters and a bunch of good finishers, it’s not going to end well.”
Keene, who finished with 23 points, including three treys, said rebounding was a focal point for the Tigers.
“We were up and French Settlement, they’re a good team,” he said. “They like to go on big runs, so if they missed that shot, we didn’t want to give them a second opportunity.”
It didn’t hurt that the Tigers had five players in double figures. In addition to Keene, Wolfe had 17 points, Yuratich added 15, Hartland Litolff 13 and Turner 11. Doyle hit seven treys.
“We’re never really overly concerned offensively because we do have a balanced team and several guys that can score,” Kennedy said. “It’s really always about our defense and who we need to put on who and what kind of intensity, whether it’s man, zone. It’s the strategy of the defensive end. We’re blessed to have a team that’s as balanced because I don’t feel like somebody can come in say, ‘hey, this is the guy you’ve got to stop …’”
French Settlement got as close as 59-49 on Smith’s basket after a steal by Boeneke, but Doyle closed the quarter with a 6-0 burst.
McMorris hit two treys and Allison another during a run which cut the lead to 67-58, but the Tigers worked the boards to fuel a run that expanded the lead to 76-61 on Yuratich’s 3-pointer.
From there, the Tigers went 7-for-8 at the line during a 9-2 run to close out the game.
“I’m just proud of the guys,” Bourgeois said. “We had a really good season. I told them back in June that we were going to shock a lot of people. I think we did that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.